Guards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Shines in Its Birthday Suit

Well, here we are, showing you a 2018 GT3 in "real Life" - the rear-engined animal has recently landed at the Porsche Zentrum Bensberg, in Germany.
Nevertheless, while the naturally aspirated flat-six bearer displays the same hue as the Geneva launch car, while also packing the black wheels we saw at the Swiss venue, there are also a few differences between the two.
For instance, while the launch vehicle packed PCCB
(Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, the unit seen here sports steel brakes, with the calipers being finished in red.
Then we have the headlights - this 911 comes with Xenon units, while the motor show car packed LED goodies.
Prepare to see more and more incarnations of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 these days, as the Old Continent deliveries have now kicked off.
Nevertheless, if you're willing to spend your summer shifting gears on such a GT3, you'll have to leave such games for the fall. That's because the six-speed stick shift incarnation of the GT Division Neunelfer is set to enter production in late September.
Until then, we might just have a new Neunelfer to dream about. We're obviously referring to the new 911 GT2 RS. As Zuffenhausen aficionados among you know, the German automaker has already showcased the rear-wheel-drive special, albeit without providing the details of the beast.
An early passenger seat experience has revealed
that the newcomer will pack 700 ponies, while offering an optional Weissach package (as with the 918 Spyder, this will bring extra weight-saving moves).
As for what the rumor mill has to say about the 2018 GT2 RS, the monster is expected to lap the Nurburgring in under seven minutes.
