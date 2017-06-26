Guards Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Shines in Its Birthday Suit

A brand new Guards Red (indischrot) 991.2 GT3, just delivered to Porsche Zentrum Bensberg in Germany. Visually looks pretty similar to the Geneva launch car. PDK, steel brakes, satin black wheels, and the standard xenons on this example. Keep up with @ptsrs for the latest delivered 991.2 GT3s from around the world. Photo courtesy of Porsche Zentrum Bensberg.

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:56am PDT