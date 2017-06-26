Fake Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK Is Actually a 996 Carrera 4, For Sale In the UK

Nowadays, Neunelfer Porsches are more popular than ever and few 911 derivatives enjoy more attention that the GT3 RS. Heck, the 991 incarnations of the Rennsport Neunelfer was born as a cult car, which means that there are tons and tons of aficionados who dream about driving such a rear-engined machine.

Speaking of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we'll remind you that Porsche is now preparing to introduce the 991.2 incarnation of the track special. The pre-revamp model has been removed from the configurator quite some months ago and we've also Nevertheless, it seems that certain fans will go to greater length than others, as highlighted by the contraption we're here to show you.Ask any Porschephile out there and you'll be told that there's something odd about the 911 we have here. So while this Zuffenhausen machine might try to pass a GT3 RS PDK, we're actually looking at a 996 incarnation of the machine.The sportscar has been gifted with a 991-gen GT3 RS attire, but there are plenty of elements that would be better off adorning a trash can.Interestingly, the rear wing of the car doesn't even try to impersonate the aerodynamic element sitting atop the engine compartment of the 991 GT3 RS. Instead, we're looking at a faux 991.1 GT3 rear wing.The Porscha showed up for sale at a dealer in South Wales (via autoblog.nl ), with the wannabe being offered for £24,995 (that's 24,995 or $31,823 at the current exchange rates).The base car seems to be a Carrera 4, one that's gifted with a Tiptronic two-pedal setup (keep in mind that we're talking about the pre-PDK era vehicle here).Oh well, at least the cabin of the aging Porsche we're looking at (the 996 is now about one and a half decades old) seems to be in mint condition.Speaking of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we'll remind you that Porsche is now preparing to introduce the 991.2 incarnation of the track special. The pre-revamp model has been removed from the configurator quite some months ago and we've also spied the facelifted model on multiple occasions.