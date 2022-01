GTA: Vice City – Definitive Edition Is Free for PlayStation Now Members

As the title says, GTA: Vice City – Definitive Edition is one of the games joining PS Now library in February. However, unlike the other three games coming to PS Now next month, GTA: Vice City – Definitive Edition will only be available for a limited time.According to Sony, PlayStation Now members will be able to play GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition until May 2. On the bright side, all four games coming to PS Now will be available for download starting tomorrow, February 1.Rockstar’s GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition doesn’t offer exactly what fans were expecting, and while the developer promised to address all the issues , all three games are still far from what they were supposed to be.Regardless, if you already pay for Sony’s PlayStation Now service, there’s no reason not to try GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition starting tomorrow. The game has been updated with lots of new features and improvements, including new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, as well as all new levels of details.Alongside Rockstar’s GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, PS Now members will get three other games tomorrow: Death Squared, Through the Darkest of Times, and Little Big Workshop. None of these three titles seem to have a deadline, so they will either be available for at least a year or perhaps they have been added to PS Now permanently.Sony specifically mentions that certain games featured on PlayStation Now may be made available in the library on a limited-time basis only, so there’s no telling when exactly they’ll be removed from the service until Sony says so.