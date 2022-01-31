GTA: Vice City – Definitive Edition Is Free for PlayStation Now Members

After bringing Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition to PlayStation Now last month, Rockstar and Sony revealed today that another game included in the GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition collection will be coming to the service.
As the title says, GTA: Vice City – Definitive Edition is one of the games joining PS Now library in February. However, unlike the other three games coming to PS Now next month, GTA: Vice City – Definitive Edition will only be available for a limited time.
According to Sony, PlayStation Now members will be able to play GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition until May 2. On the bright side, all four games coming to PS Now will be available for download starting tomorrow, February 1.
Rockstar’s GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition doesn’t offer exactly what fans were expecting, and while the developer promised to address all the issues, all three games are still far from what they were supposed to be.
Regardless, if you already pay for Sony’s PlayStation Now service, there’s no reason not to try GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition starting tomorrow. The game has been updated with lots of new features and improvements, including new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, as well as all new levels of details.
Alongside Rockstar’s GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, PS Now members will get three other games tomorrow: Death Squared, Through the Darkest of Times, and Little Big Workshop. None of these three titles seem to have a deadline, so they will either be available for at least a year or perhaps they have been added to PS Now permanently.
Sony specifically mentions that certain games featured on PlayStation Now may be made available in the library on a limited-time basis only, so there’s no telling when exactly they’ll be removed from the service until Sony says so.
According to Sony, PlayStation Now members will be able to play GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition until May 2. On the bright side, all four games coming to PS Now will be available for download starting tomorrow, February 1.
Rockstar’s GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition doesn’t offer exactly what fans were expecting, and while the developer promised to address all the issues, all three games are still far from what they were supposed to be.
Regardless, if you already pay for Sony’s PlayStation Now service, there’s no reason not to try GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition starting tomorrow. The game has been updated with lots of new features and improvements, including new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, as well as all new levels of details.
Alongside Rockstar’s GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, PS Now members will get three other games tomorrow: Death Squared, Through the Darkest of Times, and Little Big Workshop. None of these three titles seem to have a deadline, so they will either be available for at least a year or perhaps they have been added to PS Now permanently.
Sony specifically mentions that certain games featured on PlayStation Now may be made available in the library on a limited-time basis only, so there’s no telling when exactly they’ll be removed from the service until Sony says so.