Grey Superyacht Boasts Spectacular Outdoor Cinema and Plenty of Alfresco Living Spaces

Satisfying customer requests is the number one priority for shipbuilders, especially in highly-competitive superyacht markets like Italy, which has become the world's hub for superyacht builders of all sizes and levels of expertise.
Tankoa Yachts is one of the smaller builders that take advantage of the century-old shipbuilding tradition in the area and is focusing on small-series yachts tailored to the future owner's needs and preferences. The latest Tankoa project delivered to its owner is the highly customized Grey motor yacht, the fifth hull in the successful all-aluminum Tankoa S501 series, which also includes Vertige, Bintador, Olokun, and Kinda.
Initially started on speculation, the Grey superyacht was built at the Tankoa shipyard in Genoa, Italy, and was sold to a European customer in 2021. The 164-foot (50-meter) vessel features exterior design signed off by Francesco Paszkowski, with naval architecture developed by Tankoa Yachts in collaboration with Studio Francesco Rogantin.
Heavily customized to meet the owner's requests, Grey is a stunning recreational watercraft with a three-deck layout that combines comfort, performance, and modern elegance. While it boasts the same timeless design as its sisterships, with a slender profile and a sharp, vertical bow, the luxury yacht also features a spectacular outdoor home cinema.
"Our usual flexibility in satisfying customer requests is evident in the customizations made onboard GREY - such as the installation of a swimming pool in the bow and the fantastic never seen before cinema/sound system," Giuseppe Mazza, Tankoa sales and marketing manager, has said.
Another key element of the design is the focus on alfresco living. There are four outdoor areas that offer plenty of opportunities for lounging, sunning, and entertaining, and those who prefer soaking can also leverage a large Jacuzzi on the fly deck.
A seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces was also a must for creating an authentic yachting experience, so Grey features expansive windows on the main deck, along with glass bulwarks and fold-out balconies, which all help create a deeper connection with the surrounding ocean.
The luxurious interior was designed by Giorgio Cassetta, who worked in close collaboration with the owner. The overall atmosphere is warm and inviting, making use of a neutral color palette and natural materials like rich wood and veined marble.
Grey offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in six cabins, as well as nine crew members. Two of the cabins are large suites positioned on the main deck and have been customized to the owner's tastes.
The common areas include a sophisticated main saloon with a large L-shaped sofa and marine blue velvet armchairs adjoined by a formal dining area.
In terms of propulsion, the owner opted for the yard's conventional propulsion package. This means it is powered by two 1400 hp MTU engines that will endow it with a top speed of 18 knots. A diesel generator will take care of the hotel load.
A huge high-definition and high-luminosity screen has been placed in front of the swimming pool lounge on the foredeck. Besides that, a top-notch sound system designed by the expert team at award-winning brand Focal & Naim was installed onboard to satisfy guests' entertainment needs.
