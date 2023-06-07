Lemon Tree Superyacht Is the $60 Million Definition of Italian Luxury

While so many yachts strive towards green innovation and rugged performance today, some are still about pure indulgence at sea. Superyachts like the Lemon Tree attract public criticism for their opulence which seems to disregard current sustainability trends. At the same time, they're the kind of pleasure craft that turn heads anywhere they go. Beyond the controversy, they remain floating works of art worthy of admiration.

16 photos Photo: Y.CO