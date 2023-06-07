Lemon Tree Superyacht Is the $60 Million Definition of Italian Luxury

While so many yachts strive towards green innovation and rugged performance today, some are still about pure indulgence at sea. Superyachts like the Lemon Tree attract public criticism for their opulence which seems to disregard current sustainability trends. At the same time, they're the kind of pleasure craft that turn heads anywhere they go. Beyond the controversy, they remain floating works of art worthy of admiration.
When your boat is made in La Spezia, Italy, you know you're the owner of a fine piece of workmanship. In this case, you'd be a millionaire and the lucky owner of a bespoke pleasure craft of considerable dimensions with the interiors of a high-end loft. We're talking about superyachts built by Sanlorenzo, a legendary name in the yachting world.
Sanlorenzo is currently one of the world's top 20 yacht builders in the over-24 meters (78.7 feet) category. It has roughly 1000 yachts under its belt, and what's more impressive is that each of them is unique. The Italian builder delivers bespoke pleasure craft exclusively, based on a complex, five-step customization process. It's not about numbers but quality. Still, if you ask us, 50 customers per year is huge – every new build is relatively large and worth millions.
Sanlorenzo builds its superyachts at an ultra-modern shipyard in La Spezia. The company itself is headquartered inside the stunning Montemarcello-Magra natural reserve in Ameglia, with a second division located in the famous Viareggio, a historic hub for motor yacht manufacturing.
At the time, Lemon Tree was worth nearly $65 million, and it's easy to see why. First of all, this beautiful vessel is 100% Italian. Mauro Michelli was in charge of its exterior design, while the Francesco Paszkowski Design Studio styled its spectacular interiors together with Margherita Casprini. This Florence-based studio is one of the most reputable in the luxury yacht industry worldwide, and numerous awards recognized the Paszkowski-Casprini collaboration over the years.
Lemon Tree's configuration is anything but minimalistic – it boasts two swimming pools, a sprawling master suite with a private terrace, a helipad, an oversized beach club with three terraces, and seven elegant staterooms. Luxurious amenities like an onboard cinema, gym, and generous spa add a resort vibe to this stylish vessel.
Lemon Tree displays three large decks designed for an exceptional connection with the outdoors. Everything onboard is meant to enhance this indoor-outdoor flow. For instance, the jaw-dropping master suite is only a part of the owner's private deck. Unfolding over more than 200 square meters (2,300 square feet), it includes access to a spacious terrace, a private jacuzzi, and a separate lounge.
The other cabins have nice views, too, and reveal the same penthouse-like interior design. All six are located on the main deck, including two VIP doubles and four convertible cabins, for extra flexibility. Depending on what charter customers prefer, they can function as a nursery, a playroom, or a massage room.
Luxury also means impeccable style, and Lemon Tree doesn't disappoint. Light oak, solid ebony, Jerusalem stone, and bronze accents are some of the high-end materials found throughout the three decks. Masterfully integrated into a relaxed design with organic shapes and textures, enhanced by calming neutral colors, they help create the ambiance of a sophisticated penthouse onboard.
The yacht's second swimming pool sits on the main deck aft, surrounded by cozy sun pads. The bridge deck aft is perfect for sipping cocktails at sunset, while the beach club is where all the action takes place. This is where guests can take advantage of a well-equipped gym and a spacious sauna. The large swim platform is also perfect for hitting the waves on one of the yacht's cool water toys, including a luxurious limo tender.
The gorgeous Lemon Tree was also born in La Spezia just two years ago as Cloud 9. Part of the brand's popular 62Steel range, the 203-footer (62 meters) was sold by the original owner just one year after its debut. That is when Cloud 9 became Lemon Tree – a non-imposing name that hints at lavish vacations along the Italian coast.
Imagine waking up in a gorgeous room, bathed in sunlight thanks to a huge skylight right above the bed, with floor-to-ceiling windows everywhere. You've got a separate dressing room, his and her bathrooms designed with precious marble, and a formal study in case there's business to attend to. Most yacht master suites come with breathtaking views. This one takes it to the next level because you get to step outside on your deck and fully enjoy the outdoors in perfect privacy.
All of this costs nearly $500,000 per week for those looking to enjoy the Lemon Tree superyacht in the Mediterranean. A large 16-member crew is ready to cater to the guests' needs, making the whole experience even more luxurious. A young yacht, this Italian beauty claims to be in excellent shape, with its twin MTU engines going strong. However, Lemon Tree wasn't born for challenging travels. It can cover more than 3,000 nautical miles (5,555 km) at moderate speed and, most importantly, in full comfort.