Seasar Is a Six-Deck Superyacht Concept That Prioritizes Guests' Privacy

Superyacht concepts are bolder and constantly evolving, given that new materials and cutting-edge technologies open up new possibilities for yacht designers. Moreover, the changing tastes of prospective yacht owners demand new models, so imaginative new designs defy conventional practices and challenge what's possible.
It is always exciting when new concepts emerge from the drawing boards of yacht designers, as their innovative ideas might one day make their way into production. The latest concept we've come across comes from Netherlands-based Omega Architects and is a 275-foot (84-meter) superyacht named Seasar.
Seasar boasts a six-deck design and is envisioned with a fast-displacement hull form. It will be built in steel and aluminum, and studio director Frank Laupman describes it as "a rational evolution of the hull and yacht body design to merge the two components down to the wheelhouse to offer a seamless structure."
The bullet-sleek exterior of the vessel has been described by the studio as "masculine." It features a swooping sheer line from bow to stern, with a plunging arch that breaks the continuity of the horizontal lines and creates space for the exterior spaces aft.
Each of the six decks on the new yacht is geared toward a different purpose and activity, thus managing to provide maximum privacy for owners and guests. This design idea also helps ensure a seamless flow through the spaces.
From the bottom to the top, the lower sub-deck will house the technical and storage areas, while the lower deck is dedicated to crew members. The owner and guests also have separate decks. The main deck is occupied by guest accommodations and tender storage. Seasar is designed to accommodate up to 14 guests across six staterooms, including five double cabins and the owner's master suite.
As we've seen on most modern superyachts, the owner has a private deck exclusively reserved for their needs. On Seasar, the owner's deck features extensive glazing that serves to ensure privacy while also providing a seamless connection with the outdoors. The glazing is openable and offers easy access to the main deck.
Next up is the wheelhouse, which is obviously dedicated to navigation and yacht management, but it also features a sky lounge. The final level is the observation deck that offers uninterrupted views of the surrounding ocean.
As for the tender garage, the Seasar concept is envisioned with 1,615 square feet (150 square meters) of toy storage, which is enough to house a 31.5-foot (9.6-meter) limo tender, a 16-foot (five-meter) salvage tender, a submarine, and four jet skis.
No luxury superyacht is complete without a helipad, so Seasar also features one to facilitate discreet boarding. An elevated beach club that guarantees increased privacy and a large swimming pool above it complete the design.
Technically, Omega Architects envisioned the Seasar superyacht with fuel cell or biofuel-powered generators for silent electric operation. It would offer a transpacific range of 5,000 miles (8,046 km) and a top speed of 18 knots (21 mph or 33 kph).
