Irisha: The Fighter Jet-Inspired Superyacht Custom Built for a Millionaire

When a prolific luxury yacht builder continuously dazzles the world with jaw-dropping, mammoth superyachts, smaller models are bound to go under the radar. Still, a yacht like Irisha deserves full attention: it won several prestigious awards, boasting an adrenaline-pumping speed and fighter jets, which were the main inspiration for its masculine, powerful look.
The top echelon of the superyacht market is dominated by Dutch manufacturers, launching the world's largest, most technologically advanced, and most spectacular pleasure craft. Among these, Heesen Yachts holds a leading position. It's a younger company compared to traditional shipyards in the Netherlands. Frans Heesen founded it in 1978, and in just a few decades, it managed to rise to the top and secure a loyal clientele comprised of some of the world's richest people.
Although relatively young, Heesen was an industry pioneer, as the first one in the region to introduce aluminum alloy to yacht hull construction. Later on, it added full-displacement motor yachts with steel hulls to its highly-successful range. Another trailblazing milestone was the launch of fast-displacement superyachts, with optimized fuel efficiency and capable of greater speed, compared to conventional vessels.
These innovative superyachts were based on the FDHF (Fast Displacement Hull Form) concept developed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, which can bring similar benefits to any type of vessel, not just pleasure craft. One of the most famous superyachts integrating an FDHF is Heesen's Galactica Star, launched a decade ago. At a considerable size of 65 meters (213 feet), it boasted an amazing top speed of 28 knots (32 mph/52 kph) coupled with outstanding fuel efficiency (30% higher compared to conventional superyachts in the same size category).
The gorgeous bespoke yacht had nothing in common with the typical superyachts spotted on the French Riviera, with simple lines and conventional, all-white silhouettes. Irisha couldn't go unnoticed. Its sharp, aggressive profile, inspired by fighter jets, was exactly what the owner had asked for. The stunning tri-tone hull color apparently changed from blue to green depending on how the light hit and was, of course, bespoke. Lastly, the raised wheelhouse featured the largest curved glass sheets ever used in yacht construction, creating an unmistakable silhouette at sea.
Formally, Irisha is a semi-displacement aluminum yacht built on a 50-meter platform. Prior to it, Heesen sold seven other units in the same range. Still, Irisha was in a league of its own because of the high degree of customization. The experienced owner worked closely with Harrison Eidsgaard, an acclaimed British studio, to bring a unique work of art to life.
For instance, Irisha's performance tops that of other hulls in the same range. During sea trials, it cut through the waves at more than 26 knots (30 mph/48 kph), making it perfect for thrilling short trips around the Mediterranean. At the same time, it's perfectly fit for longer voyages, able to cover more than 2,400 nautical miles (4,444 km) at 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph).
The main deck houses an elegant eight-meter (26 feet) salon with a large table for formal dining, which becomes even larger, capable of seating up to 22 guests. The sprawling sun deck unfolds over 13 meters (42.6 feet), revealing a large jacuzzi, a spectacular outdoor bar, and shaded sun pads. At sea level, the generous beach club comes with a full-size sauna, massage table, and a fully-equipped bar.
The upper deck is comprised of the raised wheelhouse and a skylounge. The skylounge doubles as a cinema (also great for watching sports) thanks to a large screen and top-notch home theater and sound systems. With its raised position and abundance of glass, the wheelhouse ensures breathtaking views.
The master suite is as spectacular as you'd expect with such a luxurious yacht. The main highlights are a private French balcony, a separate study, and a majestic bathroom with marble, onyx, and a free-standing bathtub. A beautiful mix of light and dark grey (the owner's favorite colors, according to Heesen) defines the yacht's sophisticated color palette, with blue and beige accents. The same color scheme and unique interior details can be found in the other four cabins on the lower deck.
Although relatively young, Heesen was an industry pioneer, as the first one in the region to introduce aluminum alloy to yacht hull construction. Later on, it added full-displacement motor yachts with steel hulls to its highly-successful range. Another trailblazing milestone was the launch of fast-displacement superyachts, with optimized fuel efficiency and capable of greater speed, compared to conventional vessels.
These innovative superyachts were based on the FDHF (Fast Displacement Hull Form) concept developed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, which can bring similar benefits to any type of vessel, not just pleasure craft. One of the most famous superyachts integrating an FDHF is Heesen's Galactica Star, launched a decade ago. At a considerable size of 65 meters (213 feet), it boasted an amazing top speed of 28 knots (32 mph/52 kph) coupled with outstanding fuel efficiency (30% higher compared to conventional superyachts in the same size category).
Irisha came five years after the Galactica Star's resounding success. This time, the winning formula combines high performance with the exquisite style commonly found on larger superyachts. Shortly after its debut, the 51-meter (167 feet) Irisha won the "Best Interior Design" award at the World Yacht Trophy in Cannes and the Boat International Design & Innovation Award for "Best Exterior Styling" in the 40 to 59-meter category.
The gorgeous bespoke yacht had nothing in common with the typical superyachts spotted on the French Riviera, with simple lines and conventional, all-white silhouettes. Irisha couldn't go unnoticed. Its sharp, aggressive profile, inspired by fighter jets, was exactly what the owner had asked for. The stunning tri-tone hull color apparently changed from blue to green depending on how the light hit and was, of course, bespoke. Lastly, the raised wheelhouse featured the largest curved glass sheets ever used in yacht construction, creating an unmistakable silhouette at sea.
Formally, Irisha is a semi-displacement aluminum yacht built on a 50-meter platform. Prior to it, Heesen sold seven other units in the same range. Still, Irisha was in a league of its own because of the high degree of customization. The experienced owner worked closely with Harrison Eidsgaard, an acclaimed British studio, to bring a unique work of art to life.
For instance, Irisha's performance tops that of other hulls in the same range. During sea trials, it cut through the waves at more than 26 knots (30 mph/48 kph), making it perfect for thrilling short trips around the Mediterranean. At the same time, it's perfectly fit for longer voyages, able to cover more than 2,400 nautical miles (4,444 km) at 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph).
Another distinctive feature is the beautiful winter garden. Oversized sliding doors lead to the spacious aft deck that becomes an elegant winter garden during the cold season. The builder chose removable glass panels for this so that they could be stored away from the yacht during the warm season. The reason was to help keep the yacht's internal volume at a certain low level, which is required by commercial certification standards.
The main deck houses an elegant eight-meter (26 feet) salon with a large table for formal dining, which becomes even larger, capable of seating up to 22 guests. The sprawling sun deck unfolds over 13 meters (42.6 feet), revealing a large jacuzzi, a spectacular outdoor bar, and shaded sun pads. At sea level, the generous beach club comes with a full-size sauna, massage table, and a fully-equipped bar.
The upper deck is comprised of the raised wheelhouse and a skylounge. The skylounge doubles as a cinema (also great for watching sports) thanks to a large screen and top-notch home theater and sound systems. With its raised position and abundance of glass, the wheelhouse ensures breathtaking views.
The master suite is as spectacular as you'd expect with such a luxurious yacht. The main highlights are a private French balcony, a separate study, and a majestic bathroom with marble, onyx, and a free-standing bathtub. A beautiful mix of light and dark grey (the owner's favorite colors, according to Heesen) defines the yacht's sophisticated color palette, with blue and beige accents. The same color scheme and unique interior details can be found in the other four cabins on the lower deck.
When Irisha's lucky owner isn't cruising in his favorite vacation spots, the $25 million superyacht can be chartered by groups of up to ten people for approximately $300,000 per week – a small price to pay for vacationing onboard an award-winning, fierce-looking luxury toy.