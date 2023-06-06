This Incredible $26M World-Cruising Superyacht Has Never Been Owned

"Maybe" is a well-suited name for a vessel with plenty of uncertainty in its past. Although boasting all the qualities of a top-level yacht with outstanding performance, this majestic superyacht is still searching for its first owner even after seven years.
It's not uncommon for large and very expensive superyachts to stay on the market for extended periods of time. Most of the time, however, they've changed hands multiple times prior to that. The Maybe superyacht is unique because no owner cruised onboard since 2016 when it made its debut. This doesn't mean it stayed away from water, abandoned somewhere, but it was lightly used. Still, it hasn't given up hope – its first-ever owner might be just around the corner, ready to finally make the most of this powerful vessel has to offer.
A troubled history is the main reason for Maybe's surprising status. Seven years ago, this 194-footer (59 meters) was supposed to become the largest superyacht ever built in Spain. At the moment, the Pegaso still wears this title and will soon be surpassed by the Freire 112 meters (367 feet) explorer known as hull number NC724, currently in build. By the end of this year, when it's completed, this explorer will officially become the biggest yacht built in Spain.
The Maybe project started back in 2008 when it was announced as the biggest private yacht to be built by a Spanish yard at the time. Sadly, things turned sour in just a couple of years. First, the owner who had originally commissioned it backed out of the project for unknown reasons. Then, the builder itself, Factoria Naval Marin, started having serious issues. In 2015, it got shut down. By that time, the unfinished yacht had been moved to another Spanish yard, Metalships & Docks.
Maybe proudly displays all the luxurious features of contemporary superyachts. Acubens Naval Architects created a sleek, elegant silhouette perfectly complemented by the modern interior, styled by Toni Colom of Marcelo Penna Yacht Design. An impressive volume of over 1,000 GT allows lavish accommodation for up to 12 guests and a large 16-member crew.
One of the first things you’d notice from a distance is the large helideck, certified for an MD 50 helicopter (an American light utility rotorcraft family) or something similar in size. This allows guests to arrive comfortably, regardless of the yacht is location. And it's very likely for Maybe to find itself in some remote location because it was specifically equipped for long-term cruising.
Powerful twin engines propel it at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph), ensuring a trans-Pacific range. It reportedly can cover more than 10,000 nautical miles (18,520 km) at nine knots (10 mph/16.6 kph), burning only 24 gallons per hour. It's also fitted with remarkable storage solutions for extensive cruising, including a large pantry next to the stainless steel galley.
The main deck houses both an elegant salon and a private cinema. The salon is spacious enough for all 12 passengers onboard to enjoy it at the same time, playing various games or simply having a drink. This area leads to the formal dining room, with abundant wood paneling giving it a classic look (which is why it can also double as a business meeting room). The private theater room is equally spacious and sound-proofed on three sides, so it doesn't disrupt other onboard activities.
Those who prefer a closer connection to the natural surroundings have multiple al-fresco dining options, including a massive dining table on the upper deck, which can seat 16 people. At water level, the beach club pampers them with generous lounge seating, a bar, and the perfect launch spot for the yacht's toybox.
When night comes, Maybe's staterooms turn into real sanctuaries. The sophisticated yet relaxing interior style is perfectly displayed in each cabin through the clever use of natural woods, precious leather, and suede in earthy tones. The master suite is a lavish cocoon with elegant en-suite bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a private study. Four more guest cabins provide flexible accommodation.
Metalships & Docks was a division of a larger naval group with a main focus on small pleasure craft and patrol boats. Despite its lack of experience with superyachts, it took over this challenging project and completed it successfully. It took a long while and a lot of uncertainties, but the aptly named Maybe was finally ready to hit the waves in 2016.
Like any respectable superyacht, Maybe doubles as a five-star wellness resort at sea. The onboard spa facilities include a lavish jacuzzi, surrounded by comfy sun pads on the sundeck, a well-equipped gym, a sauna, and a separate massage room. When not in use, the large helipad also provides ample space for yoga or another type of exercise in the open air.
Despite its impressive features, the Maybe superyacht was barely used, with less than 1,800 hours of running time on its engines and generators. It’s still up for grabs, and it could easily be considered a bargain in the world of superyachts. The current price tag shows €24,9 million ($26.6 million) following a huge price cut of more than $5 million. An ambitious project with a bit of bad luck Maybe is still waiting for a favorable twist of fate, ready to cruise the world in style.