Granocean's Azure III Power Catamaran Boasts a Modern yet Timeless Interior Design

For the rich of the planet, becoming the owner of a freshly-designed yacht is one of the most exciting achievements. The prospect of getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, even for a limited stretch of time, along with the promise of fast cruising in utmost comfort and luxury, would get anyone excited. More so if said vessel is built according to your requirements.
Hong Kong-based shipbuilder Granocean has just revealed renderings for their latest custom power catamaran, which is currently being built as a world cruiser for a discerning client who is not on their first yacht purchase. Granocean is an industry leader in the development and manufacture of power catamarans in both composite and carbon fiber, and it focuses on building custom vessels, following the layout and specifications requested by the client.
The recently unveiled catamaran yacht is called Azure III and is currently under construction at the Zhongshan Feiyang Yachting Company, a Granocean subsidiary, in the Pearl River Delta. It is the Chinese yard's largest full custom power catamaran to date, measuring 32 meters (105 feet) in length.
The bold monochrome exterior design of Azure III was penned by Granocean’s design team, while the bright, modern interior is the work of Eric So, the company's head of design. The twin hull has a peculiar aesthetic in the style of a rugged expedition yacht and boasts open side-loading garages that come in handy for stowing away tenders and water toys.
The power catamaran's foredeck houses a large swimming pool and generous lounge area laying transversely between the hulls and creating the ideal space for guests to sock up the sun and take in the surrounding views.
The renderings reveal a modern yet timeless design for the interiors, with classical wood and neutral-toned furnishings throughout. A variety of textures and materials have been used in the salon, as well as the adjoining dining, office, and lounging spaces. Natural light floods the living quarters onboard Azure III thanks to large picture windows.
One of the highlights of this custom design is the expansive owner's apartment with access to a sundeck facing aft. It spans the entire 12-meter (40-foot) beam and features floor-to-ceiling wraparound windows that make the interior feel bright and airy and allow breathtaking panoramic views.
In total, Azure III will be able to accommodate 12 guests as it has two additional VIP staterooms on the main deck and a further three guest cabins, besides the crew accommodation located in the hulls.
Other noteworthy amenities onboard this catamaran include a galley, a fully equipped gym, and a cinema for entertainment.
In terms of power, Granocean’s Azure III yacht will be equipped with a pair of Caterpillar engines that will give it a cruising speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph) and a maximum speed of 17 knots (20 mph/31 kph).
The recently unveiled catamaran yacht is called Azure III and is currently under construction at the Zhongshan Feiyang Yachting Company, a Granocean subsidiary, in the Pearl River Delta. It is the Chinese yard's largest full custom power catamaran to date, measuring 32 meters (105 feet) in length.
The bold monochrome exterior design of Azure III was penned by Granocean’s design team, while the bright, modern interior is the work of Eric So, the company's head of design. The twin hull has a peculiar aesthetic in the style of a rugged expedition yacht and boasts open side-loading garages that come in handy for stowing away tenders and water toys.
The power catamaran's foredeck houses a large swimming pool and generous lounge area laying transversely between the hulls and creating the ideal space for guests to sock up the sun and take in the surrounding views.
The renderings reveal a modern yet timeless design for the interiors, with classical wood and neutral-toned furnishings throughout. A variety of textures and materials have been used in the salon, as well as the adjoining dining, office, and lounging spaces. Natural light floods the living quarters onboard Azure III thanks to large picture windows.
One of the highlights of this custom design is the expansive owner's apartment with access to a sundeck facing aft. It spans the entire 12-meter (40-foot) beam and features floor-to-ceiling wraparound windows that make the interior feel bright and airy and allow breathtaking panoramic views.
In total, Azure III will be able to accommodate 12 guests as it has two additional VIP staterooms on the main deck and a further three guest cabins, besides the crew accommodation located in the hulls.
Other noteworthy amenities onboard this catamaran include a galley, a fully equipped gym, and a cinema for entertainment.
In terms of power, Granocean’s Azure III yacht will be equipped with a pair of Caterpillar engines that will give it a cruising speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph) and a maximum speed of 17 knots (20 mph/31 kph).