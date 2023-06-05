Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition 63% Discount on Steam and Epic Games Store

Grand Theft Auto V is history's third-best-selling video game. With over 180 million copies, it's only behind Minecraft - 240 million and Tetris - 520 million. While it would seem unlikely to the untrained eye that GTA V could hit the 200+ million mark until the prophesied appearance of GTA VI, never say never. For unbeknownst to some, 5 million out of that 180-total were sold in the last three months.
That proves how much of a commercial behemoth the GTA franchise is. And it doesn't show signs of stopping, but quite the contrary.
Since Grand Theft Auto V came out in September 2013, the franchise has raked over $8.33 billion. That includes income from GTA Online and sales from the disappointing GTA Trilogy remasters.
During GTA V's fiscal launch year, Take-Two made over $1.62 billion, and aside from the fiscal year 2015 when they earned "just" $303 million, the franchise never dipped below $680 million per year.
Industry sources like Jason Schrier say GTA VI has been in development since 2014, and lately, there's been a lot of overlapping inside info about the supposed release date. Multiple sources called out 2024 as the intended launch year, but seeing as we haven't officially heard so much as a peep about that, we'll label every bit of new information as "to be ingested with a heavy dose of skepticism."
The latest rumors come from known Valve leaker Tyler McVicker who said during one of his YouTube live streams: "There's a time jump. It takes place in the Miami, Florida, area (Vice City), but then also part of Cuba. It's about the drug trade. It's about bank robbing." Then he added that it's coming out in 2024, as Tom Henderson also said before.
Tyler isn't known for being a prankster, but he isn't bulletproof by any stretch of the imagination. He has been wrong a few times in the past. Like with any inside info or leaks, it could go either way, although a fictional Cuban setting would look amazing coming from Rockstar.
They created something similar with Red Dead Redemption 2, but that's far from what it would look like in GTA VI. The only graphically advanced fictional representation of Cuba comes from Ubisoft in Far Cry 6, which looks fantastic on new-generation consoles and high-end PCs.
Coming full circle to our 180 million copies sold, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition is available for 15 bucks on Steam and Epic Games Store. It contains the main game and the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack for GTA Online.
However, if you're tired of it and want something new but similar, you should try Watch Dogs 2. It's also on sale, even cheaper, at just 9 bucks on Steam, but if you're subscribed to Ubisoft+, you can play it for free through their service.
