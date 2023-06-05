Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition 63% Discount on Steam and Epic Games Store

Grand Theft Auto V is history's third-best-selling video game. With over 180 million copies, it's only behind Minecraft - 240 million and Tetris - 520 million. While it would seem unlikely to the untrained eye that GTA V could hit the 200+ million mark until the prophesied appearance of GTA VI, never say never. For unbeknownst to some, 5 million out of that 180-total were sold in the last three months.

17 photos Photo: Rockstar