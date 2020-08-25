Google’s New Android Auto Music App Is Seriously Slow

Google is killing off Play Music and wants everybody to make the switch to YouTube Music, something which really shouldn’t be very inconvenient since the company also provides users with automatic migration tools.
But as many discovered the hard way, YouTube Music comes with a series of drawbacks on Android Auto, and one of them is the slow interaction with the app.
As if the subscription requirement wasn’t enough for those who didn’t want to make the switch to YouTube Music in the first place, some are now complaining that finding a song to play in the music library takes way too long because the app is very slow.
Users who turned to Google’s forums to describe the problem explain that YouTube Music feels slower when playing all kinds of content, not just music in the library.
“In Google Play Music I could scroll through my entire library in seconds whereas now in YouTube Music it loads a few then another few then another, I've tried to see how long it takes me to scroll through my list of albums but never managed to get past the E's before I have to stop though frustration,” someone explains in a recent post.
“I'm very willing to move along with Google's new approach to music apps, and I'll accept the flaws as I know most will be fixed, but at this point it's just unusable in the car. That's a big problem to me,” another user says.
Is there anything you can do right now to fix all these issues? Not really. But the good news is that Google is well aware that the experience with YouTube Music needs to be further polished, so the company has already promised to increase its focus on enhancing the usability and reliability both on the phone and in the car.
And this makes total sense now, especially at this point when YouTube Music is supposed to replace Google Play Music for all users out there.
