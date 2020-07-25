Android Auto Users Claim YouTube Music Locks Songs They Own, Asks for Premium

The Biomega EV Is Ready for Production With Plenty of Free Space and Glass

Google now allows users to transfer their Google Play Music accounts to YouTube Music, but as some discovered recently, this isn’t necessarily a good idea if you’re using Android Auto. 13 photos



A discussion thread on Google’s



And there’s no way to get around the prompt, which means that their music is more or less locked, as Google Play Music itself is being retired too.



Oddly enough, some of those who purchased a subscription for YouTube Music also claim they are unable to use the app on Android Auto for the very same reason: a prompt keeps asking them to buy premium when launching the app on the car’s screen.



“I'm also getting an error saying I need a premium subscription - however, I actually DO have YouTube Premium and it still complains that it can't play. It's actually gotten worse lately, as it used to be only a few select artists that AA would complain about. Now it's everything, and I've gone back to using GPM in the car,” one user explained earlier this week.



There’s not much users can do right now, other than going back to Google Play Music or switch to a different media player that comes with support for Android Auto.



