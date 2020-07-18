Project Akira Is a Sharp, Sleek and Elegant Yacht Just Waiting for a Buyer

The Latest Android Auto Version Fails to Launch for Some Users

The typical workarounds, which come down to clearing the cache and reinstalling the app, don’t seem to make any difference. Google is projected to roll out a new Android Auto update later this month, but it’s not yet known if fixes for all of these are coming. In posts in the reviews section of the Android Auto listing in the Google Play Store, as well as on Google’s Android Auto forums , users complain that after installing the latest version of the app, they can no longer launch it manually.Also, the “Open” button in the Google Play Store listing is missing, and the only thing they get for Android Auto is an uninstall option.Worth knowing is that in Android 10, Android Auto is offered as a pre-loaded app bundled with the OS, so technically, the experience overall should be more straightforward. Android Auto should be able to launch automatically when the phone is connected to the car, but users are now complaining that this no longer works after installing the June update.Someone says in a review in the Google Play Store that after installing a recent update, Android Auto does run, but on the other hand, it no longer displays the buttons in the main UI.“It was functioning fine, but now it's missing apps/buttons within it and the apps that go missing are not always the same ones. Now I may have Waze but not Google maps and the Google assistant is gone as well. Later in the day, I may have a choice of 3 to 4 useless apps and have no maps of any kind or it may have both options,” Android Auto user Gustavo Castellon says.Others are also complaining of various issues with Android Auto after the most recent update, including random disconnects.The typical workarounds, which come down to clearing the cache and reinstalling the app, don’t seem to make any difference. Google is projected to roll out a new Android Auto update later this month, but it’s not yet known if fixes for all of these are coming.