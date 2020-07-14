The Latest Android Auto Version Freezes When the Phone Is Locked

5 The GPS Nightmare on Android Auto Continues with No Fix in Sight

The most recent version of Android Auto is said to come with an issue causing the app to automatically freeze or turn black whenever the mobile device powering it is locked. 5 photos



The car model doesn’t make any difference, as this has already been reported on



The problem was first reported in late June, and now it looks like more users are hitting it on devices running Android 10. At this point, it’s not known if Android 9 phones are affected.



Someone on Google’s forums explains that they reached out to both OPPO and the search giant, but the only fix that was discovered is setting the screen lock to 30 minutes. While this indeed seems to work, worth knowing is that adjusting the automatic lock time leaves your device unlocked, which obviously isn’t exactly a recommended workaround from a security perspective.



“I have the same issue on the OPPO RX17 pro since the Android 10 update. Currently working through troubleshooting with both Google and OPPO. Quick fix I have for now is to set the screen off time to 30 mins and just reduce the screen brightness down. I tried to do this with an automation app, but just couldn't get the screen off time to change successfully unfortunately,” an Android Auto user explains.



