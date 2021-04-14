Google Releases the First 2021 Google Maps Update on iPhone and CarPlay

5 Google Maps Sends Groom to Wrong Address, He Fails to Notice the Different Bride

File this under the "better late than never" category, but here’s Google rolling out the very first 2021 update Google Maps update for iOS devices, and as a result, for CarPlay users too. 1 photo



Google hasn’t shared any other information on what’s included in the latest Google Maps update for iPhone and CarPlay, so we’ll find out more about it as more people install it. The new Google Maps update is version 5.65, and it comes without a changelog, as per Google’s typical approach not only on Apple’s platform but also on Android. So while we don’t know exactly what’s included in this new release, it’s still a welcome update that most likely improves the experience with the app and squashes some bugs under the hood.The previous Google Maps version for iPhone and CarPlay was 5.58, dated December 1. So why the delay? While Google has never commented on why it pushed back the release of a new Google Maps update for so long, it’s believed the whole thing was caused by the new App Store requirements that require developers to share what data they collect from iPhones and how they use it.According to the App Store listing of Google Maps, the application may access financial and contact info, user content, browsing history, usage data, location, contacts, search history, identifiers, and diagnostics.On the other hand, it's worth knowing that Google Maps is yet to receive some of the biggest new features that have recently landed on Android.For example, the driving mode that now comes bundled with Google Maps turns the navigation app into the central hub of the driving experience, all in an attempt to build a worthy alternative to Android Auto for phones. The Google Maps driving mode is exclusive to Android devices and can only be tested in the United States and Germany.Google hasn’t shared any other information on what’s included in the latest Google Maps update for iPhone and CarPlay, so we’ll find out more about it as more people install it.