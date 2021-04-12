This Is Where You Can Try Out Google Maps’ Latest Navigation Feature

Earlier this month, Google announced a series of Google Maps updates coming to users rather sooner than later, and one of them was support for indoor navigation using Live View.
So in theory, users could simply pull out their phones, open Google Maps and launch the Live View mode, and then scan their surroundings to get information on their displays on which way to go to reach a specific destination.
Needless to say, because it’s supposed to work indoors, this feature is based on a different approach than the standard navigation system in Google Maps and uses content from Street View to determine where you are and then be able to generate guidance to a specific destination.
Zurich Airport has officially announced it’s the first to adopt this new feature, so beginning this month, you can use Google Maps to find a specific boarding gate, shop, or maybe toilets even when inside.
“We're excited to team up with @googlemaps & become the first airport to offer Indoor Live View to passengers and shoppers. We believe that the new feature will help our guests to easily find their way around Zurich Airport and us to provide a seamless travel experience,” the Zurich Airport officially announced in a tweet.
Google says this feature is projected to work in malls and shopping centers, but also in the majority of large airports out there, so it’s currently busy updating it to provide support for more locations.
Of course, no information has been provided on where Google Maps’ indoor navigation feature would expand next, but it shouldn’t take too long before it happens.
In the meantime, Google is also developing other important updates for Google Maps, including a new system for generating more fuel-efficient routes. Starting with a new update, Google Maps would no longer default to the fastest route but try to find an alternative that reduces the carbon footprint of your car.
Eine Google Premiere in der Schweiz: Der @zrh_airport wird der erste Flughafen weltweit sein, der das neue Live View Feature für Innenräume in den nächsten Monaten anbietet. pic.twitter.com/geHdaPQCGb— Google Schweiz (@Google_CH) March 30, 2021