Android Auto Is Getting a Surprising New Google Maps Feature

Google keeps working on improving the experience with Android Auto. While the focus right now seems to be on polishing the existing features, it looks like more capabilities are on their way and could be part of the next few updates.
In addition to the new connection troubleshooter that should help users deal with all the problems caused by bad cables, Google also works on what appears to be a dedicated day and night mode toggle specifically for Google Maps on Android Auto.
So, in theory, users may at one point be able to manually switch from the dark mode to the light visual style in Google Maps right from the Android Auto interface, according to a recent finding.
Right now, both the Android Auto and the Google Maps UIs should automatically adapt to the car’s settings, especially on factory-installed head units. In other words, if you’re driving during the day with only the DRLs activated, then both Android Auto and Google Maps should be using the standard light mode.
The moment you turn on the lights (either manually or automatically if a light sensor is installed on the car), Android Auto should activate the dark mode, therefore instructing Google Maps to enable the night interface as well.
Once the new setting goes live for everybody, Android Auto users would technically be able to manually choose what mode they want Google Maps to use all the time right from the head unit.
Of course, it’s too early to tell when the setting is projected to go live, given it’s still in its early days, so you’d better not hold your breath for its release right now.
A new Android Auto update is expected to land as version 6.4 next month, so we’re still some three weeks away from the moment another update lands and see whether work on this new feature has made any progress or not.
