Charged Phones Still a Nightmare on Android Auto, No Fix in Update 6.3

One of the long-time Android Auto problems that nobody can explain causes the app to automatically disconnect when the battery reaches a full charge.



Is there anything you can do about it? Not really, as the only way to resolve the problem is for Google to come up with a full fix. Since version 6.3 doesn’t include it, everybody’s now hoping Android Auto 6.4, due to land next month, would be the one addressing this once and for all. In other words, if you keep your Android phone connected to the head unit while driving, which you obviously do if Android Auto wireless is not supported, when the battery level reaches 100 percent the app just crashes for no clear reason.The problem has been around for quite a while , and while Google previously said it was investigating, no full fix has been released since then.In the meantime, users have obviously turned to all kinds of workarounds, some of which included super-inconvenient solutions like keeping the phone close to 0 percent battery level to thus give it more time before it reaches 100 percent in the car.Needless to say, a full fix is what everybody is still hoping for, but until Google announces it, affected users hope the new versions of Android Auto at least improve the experience in this regard when their phones are connected to their cars.But as it turns out, the whole thing has gotten even worse on Android Auto, with some users claiming the disconnecting now happens earlier. What this means is that Android Auto could crash when the battery level is at 85 percent, and users here on Google’s forums claim the disconnecting takes place regularly, sometimes at only a few minutes distance.Unfortunately, the recently released Android Auto 6.3 update that was shipped earlier this week doesn’t seem to bring any improvements in this regard, as the disconnecting problem continues to be hitting all those who previously encountered it.Is there anything you can do about it? Not really, as the only way to resolve the problem is for Google to come up with a full fix. Since version 6.3 doesn’t include it, everybody’s now hoping Android Auto 6.4, due to land next month, would be the one addressing this once and for all.