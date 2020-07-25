Google Releases New Updates That Could Be Good News for Android Auto Users

Some of the features that come bundled with Android Auto aren’t necessarily powered by this app but actually by other services that Google installed on Android devices and which must be fully up-to-date to provide users with the best possible experience at any moment.
This is the case of Google Assistant, which is the easiest way to enjoy a hands-free experience behind the wheel and interact with Android Auto using nothing but voice commands.
Google Assistant is powered by the Google app on Android devices, and the Mountain View-based search giant rolls out update after update to further refine the experience with this feature both on the phone and when driving with AA on the head unit.
Google has released plenty of updates for the Google app lately, and this month alone, the company shipped over ten new versions in the stable branch. At the same time, Google published several beta builds, which is an indication that the company has been experimenting with new features that could soon make their way to production devices too.
The most recent stable version of the Google app received the go-ahead earlier today as build 11.20.15, while the latest beta is 11.20.12 (published on July 22).
As usual, all these versions come without changelogs, so it’s up to us to figure out what’s new.
But as far as Android Auto users are concerned, there’s a lot to improve in the experience with the Google Assistant and these Google app updates are pretty important. This thread on reddit is the living proof of how many things Google needs to improve in the interaction with the Assistant as far as Android Auto is concerned.
While waking up the Assistant still isn't working as expected for everybody (and these updates could actually include improvements in this regard), the latest Google app versions resolved an issue causing it to read messages in a different language than the one configured by the user.
A more special case is the one of an update that Google used to correct a problem leading to an “Internet connection is not stable” error when trying to use the assistant for things like replying to text messages. While Google originally said the problem was fixed, users were still encountering the same issues, so the search giant rolled out a second update to improve the experience with the Assistant.
As a result, there’s a chance that all these latest updates come with further fixes in this regard, but also with other improvements that Google hasn’t yet disclosed. Installing the latest version of the app is obviously the recommended thing to do in order to get the most reliable experience with the app.
Google Assistant is powered by the Google app on Android devices, and the Mountain View-based search giant rolls out update after update to further refine the experience with this feature both on the phone and when driving with AA on the head unit.
Google has released plenty of updates for the Google app lately, and this month alone, the company shipped over ten new versions in the stable branch. At the same time, Google published several beta builds, which is an indication that the company has been experimenting with new features that could soon make their way to production devices too.
The most recent stable version of the Google app received the go-ahead earlier today as build 11.20.15, while the latest beta is 11.20.12 (published on July 22).
As usual, all these versions come without changelogs, so it’s up to us to figure out what’s new.
But as far as Android Auto users are concerned, there’s a lot to improve in the experience with the Google Assistant and these Google app updates are pretty important. This thread on reddit is the living proof of how many things Google needs to improve in the interaction with the Assistant as far as Android Auto is concerned.
While waking up the Assistant still isn't working as expected for everybody (and these updates could actually include improvements in this regard), the latest Google app versions resolved an issue causing it to read messages in a different language than the one configured by the user.
A more special case is the one of an update that Google used to correct a problem leading to an “Internet connection is not stable” error when trying to use the assistant for things like replying to text messages. While Google originally said the problem was fixed, users were still encountering the same issues, so the search giant rolled out a second update to improve the experience with the Assistant.
As a result, there’s a chance that all these latest updates come with further fixes in this regard, but also with other improvements that Google hasn’t yet disclosed. Installing the latest version of the app is obviously the recommended thing to do in order to get the most reliable experience with the app.