Google Releases First Android Auto 8.6 Update, Here's How You Can Download It Right Now

The work on Android Auto continues, and while the Coolwalk rollout has already started as part of the beta program, there are many other things that Google needs to focus on in the short term.
One of them is the weather temperature icon that somehow went missing after the release of Coolwalk, so it goes without saying that users out there rush to install a new build of Android Auto every time it gets released.
This time, the update that made its way to the web is Android Auto 8.6 (still in the beta phase, though) and downloading it only comes down to a few very simple steps.
Given this is a beta that is only shipped to users enrolled in the testing program, the only way to give it a try is to manually download and install it on your device. To do this, you’re going to need the stand-alone APK installer that you can find on this page.
Just download the file and then tap it on your device to begin the installation. Keep in mind that you might have to configure special permissions to install apps from sources other than the Google Play Store.
As for what’s new in Android Auto beta 8.6, Google obviously hasn’t shared a changelog. But as it turns out, the weather temperature icon still isn’t back, and the customize launcher bug that crashes the app on the mobile device is still there.
Most likely, Google has focused more on polishing Coolwalk, so users who have already received the feature should probably notice a smoother experience from one end to another. For what it’s worth, Coolwalk still isn’t available for everyone in the beta program, as the rollout to testers continues. Devices running production builds should be updated with Coolwalk at some point next year, but no specific ETA is available at this point.
