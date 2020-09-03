Google Releases a New Android Auto Update, Major Fix Expected

Volkswagen Unveils the New Caddy California, the Smallest Glamping Lodge to Date

Google has just shipped a new Android Auto update, and once again, the company hasn’t shared any changelog to let us know what’s been improved in this release. 6 photos



And because no release notes have been provided, it’s now up to each and every one of us to figure out what’s new in Android Auto 5.6.



I already installed it on my phone, and everything appears to be running fine in the car, with no noticeable changes at first glance. In other words, there’s no major new feature that one can easily spot in Android Auto 5.6, so there’s a good chance the focus has been on fixing things and improving the overall performance of the app.



And truth be told, there’s one major fix that is likely to be included in Android Auto 5.6.



As many users figured out the hard way, the steering wheel buttons for answering and ending calls no longer worked after a previous Android Auto update, with Google itself acknowledging the issue during the summer.



In early August, however, a member of the Android Auto team confirmed that



Android Auto 5.6 is the first version that launches after Google announced the fix, so there’s a chance that steering wheel buttons are now working again for users who previously encountered this issue.



Needless to say, this new update could also bring other improvements and optimizations, and as it typically happens when Google rolls out such a mysterious update, we’ll probably find out more about what’s new in Android Auto 5.6 in the coming days as more people install it.



