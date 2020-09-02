More Google Assistant Problems on Android Auto, Don’t Blame Google This Time

Samsung has recently released a software update to resolve the “OK, Google” wake-up phrase on Android Auto for its users, and now Google is urging everybody to install it as soon as possible to get the full Assistant experience in their cars.
But as far as owners of certain Pioneer head unit models are concerned, the Samsung patch can’t help to restore Google Assistant, as the problems they are hitting don’t appear to be caused by the Google app, Android Auto, or the mobile phone itself.
Instead, the culprit this time seems to be the Pioneer head unit, all judging from a handful of reports published by users on Google’s forums.
What happens in this case it that users connect their phones wirelessly to their Pioneer units to launch Android Auto without a cable. And while the app runs correctly, Google Assistant doesn’t offer any audio feedback, despite showing up on the screen and receiving the voice input.
“I press the Google Assistant button and the assistant notification comes up on the screen, but there is no audio output. However, if I first connect the phone to Android Auto via USB, and then disconnect the USB and connect to Android Auto wirelessly, the Google Assistant function starts working,” someone explains on the forums.
Several others have confirmed the same issue in their cars, and all say they’re using a Pioneer head unit, therefore there is a chance the problem here isn’t Android Auto or the phone that’s powering the experience, but the stereo system.
At this point, the models hitting the error are Pioneer AVH-W4500NEX and AVIC-W6500NEX, but other HUs could be affected as well.
Google and Pioneer are yet to acknowledge these problems, but we have reached out to both of them and will post a follow-up article should we obtain more information about what happens. Until then, turning to the wired connection “hack” is the only way to go.
