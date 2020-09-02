Random Disconnects Ruining the Fun in the CarPlay World Too

Random disconnects are something that happens occasionally for Android Auto users, and very often, they are caused by the bad cables that people turn to in their cars.
In the CarPlay world, however, using a bad cable is much harder, and it’s all thanks to Apple’s obsession for “Made for iPhone” accessories that more or less prevent people from buying low-quality cords.
And yet, it doesn’t necessarily mean that random disconnects do not happen in CarPlay world, and more recently, these have become quite a headache for lots of people.
There are complaints on several forums, including on reddit in this thread, from people claiming that CarPlay just disconnects at one point when the device is moved around in the car despite the cable, the connection, and the USB port in the car working exactly as expected.
Oddly enough, this doesn’t happen every time the iPhone is moved, but only occasionally. However, touching the iPhone appears to be the thing that’s triggering the disconnect.
The generic workarounds that involve cleaning the USB port, restarting the iPhone, changing the cable, and even changing the iPhone don’t seem to make any difference according to users.
Some have even tried to reset their head units, all to no avail.
“I swapped the cable, same problem. I swapped the phone, same problem. I'm not sure what else it could be? The USB port on the car is clean and solid and there's no other electrical issues that are present, it also still charges the phone so I don't think it's a contact issue. If I disconnect and re-connect the phone CarPlay will work again until the cable is nudged or moved in any way,” someone says.
I encountered something similar in the fall of 2019, just after Apple rolled out iOS 13, but in my case, it all went away when I made the switch to the iPhone 11 Pro and started using the cable that came in the box. For some reason, the cable appeared to make the difference, as the iPhone X that I used before also started working correctly with the iPhone 11 Pro cord. Previously, I was also using an original Apple cable to run CarPlay.
For now, there’s not much you can do if you hit this issue, other than trying out the aforementioned workarounds.
