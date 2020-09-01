4 Mazda Introduces 2021 CX-9 Carbon Edition in the U.S., Priced From $41,080

New Android Auto Struggles for Mazda Owners as the Cursor Just Goes Missing

If touch isn’t the preferred input method in your Mazda car, then using the controller with the cursor on the screen in Android Auto isn’t easier either. 16 photos



The good news is that this doesn’t seem to be a widespread glitch just yet, but needless to say, looking at the screen trying to figure out where the cursor actually hides isn’t really the best thing to do while driving.



“This is so incredibly frustrating! Can't use the touchscreen (that's been disabled), so trying to tinker with guessing where the cursor/highlighter is... Not safe. Will someone or something from Google please acknowledge and address this ongoing issue?” one user explains on the Google



While the search giant itself is yet to acknowledge this problem, it looks like a simple restart of the phone resolves the glitch, only that it happens temporarily, with the cursor still becoming invisible shortly after that.



As if this wasn’t enough, several Mazda owners are also hitting a



Oddly enough, those who’re encountering this freezing problem claim it only occurs when launching a music player, such as Spotify, and the only way to restore Android Auto is to then reboot the phone completely. Navigation apps, like Google Maps, and interacting with Google Assistant works just fine, according to these users.



For the time being, however, Mazda drivers who're struggling with these Android Auto bugs are all alone in their attempt to improve this experience behind the wheel. The Android Auto team has remained tight-lipped on any potential fix that might be in the works, so we reached out to Google and will post a follow-up article should we hear back.