Google Maps Rival Announces Massive Update for CarPlay Users

Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps, or Sygic navigation as most people call it, is one of the most advanced alternatives to Google Maps, as it comes with an impressive feature package that includes everything from speed limits and traffic restrictions to voice navigation and offline maps.
Sygic isn’t resting on its laurels, so the company is working around the clock on bringing more features to its application.
The latest update released on the App Store is just the living proof in this regard, as Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps version 21.1.0 comes with several goodies for CarPlay users.
Before anything, it’s important to know that the update is specifically aimed at CarPlay, but users must install the new version on their iPhones to get the pack of improvements.
One of the new features bundled with this update is dynamic lane assist, which provides users with information on the lane they should move to when the road is changing. In other words, the app can now provide more accurate information on the lane you should be on according to the direction you’re following when the navigation is enabled on the screen.
At the same time, Sygic has added more information on the map displayed on CarPlay. This is clearly good news, as the app can now take advantage of the larger screen estate in the cabin, so it displays the nearest gas stations and rest places.
Sygic has also integrated calendar events with addresses in the app’s search feature, which means that setting up the navigation to a specific event is now a lot more convenient overall.
All these features make Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps an even better rival to Google Maps, at least on CarPlay, though there’s no doubt the parent company is already working on bringing more improvements to the rest of the supported platforms, including Android Auto.
