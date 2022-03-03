Google Maps and Waze Hit by Another Widespread Annoyance on CarPlay

The CarPlay dashboard is an extremely useful feature, simply because it allows users to run multiple apps side by side and therefore see essential information without needing to manually interact with the screen.
The largest card on the dashboard is used by the navigation app be it Google Maps, Waze, or Apple Maps, and it typically displays driving directions (if the navigation is enabled) or the map (if the navigation is not enabled).
Most recently, however, the navigation app no longer shows anything in its dedicated pane, all for a reason that nobody has been able to determine.
The glitch seems to affect Google Maps and Waze, but everything appears to be working properly when Apple Maps is used as the navigation app.
Instead of the map, the CarPlay dashboard only shows the app’s icon, as seen in the photo we’ve attached to the article and which was published on reddit by one of the users struggling with the whole thing.
The only way to bring everything to normal is to manually launch Google Maps or Waze by tapping the icon on CarPlay, at which point the dashboard refreshes and displays the map on the screen.
As it turns out, this isn’t necessarily a rare thing, as plenty of users confirmed in the linked discussion they’re struggling with the same problem. And given more than a single app is affected, there’s a chance it all comes down to the latest version of iOS, which means Apple is the one that needs to come up with a fix.
This isn’t the first time Google Maps and Waze struggle on CarPlay after the iOS 15 update launched the last fall. The two navigation apps previously stopped working all of a sudden when the iPhone was locked, with Apple seemingly fixing this experience for all users in one of the most recent iOS updates.
Most recently, however, the navigation app no longer shows anything in its dedicated pane, all for a reason that nobody has been able to determine.
The glitch seems to affect Google Maps and Waze, but everything appears to be working properly when Apple Maps is used as the navigation app.
Instead of the map, the CarPlay dashboard only shows the app’s icon, as seen in the photo we’ve attached to the article and which was published on reddit by one of the users struggling with the whole thing.
The only way to bring everything to normal is to manually launch Google Maps or Waze by tapping the icon on CarPlay, at which point the dashboard refreshes and displays the map on the screen.
As it turns out, this isn’t necessarily a rare thing, as plenty of users confirmed in the linked discussion they’re struggling with the same problem. And given more than a single app is affected, there’s a chance it all comes down to the latest version of iOS, which means Apple is the one that needs to come up with a fix.
This isn’t the first time Google Maps and Waze struggle on CarPlay after the iOS 15 update launched the last fall. The two navigation apps previously stopped working all of a sudden when the iPhone was locked, with Apple seemingly fixing this experience for all users in one of the most recent iOS updates.