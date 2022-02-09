Google Maps Rival Also Struggling on Android Auto, Users Feeling Ignored

While Google Maps and Waze are currently the two most popular navigation apps on Android and Android Auto, there are plenty of worthy alternatives out there on the market.
As the parent company behind super-advanced navigation software, TomTom obviously couldn’t stay away from the growth experienced by mobile apps.
The company is currently offering several advanced navigation apps on both iPhone and Android, but its flagship continues to be the so-called GO Navigation.
Also offering Android Auto support, TomTom GO Navigation is often considered one of the best alternatives to Google Maps. And it happens for a very good reason, as the app boasts a rich feature package that includes everything from basic navigation to advanced capabilities like traffic information updated in real-time.
As it turns out, however, TomTom GO Navigation is sometimes experiencing hiccups on Android Auto as well. Users have been complaining of an uncanny volume issue on Android Auto, and upon further research, we came across a discussion thread on TomTom’s support forums pointing specifically to this problem.
The glitch doesn’t seem to be new, as it was first reported in August 2021, but on the other hand, it still seems to be around today. TomTom originally confirmed during the same month the bug was reported to the team, but no fix has been released since then.
More specifically, what this glitch does is cause the sound volume on Android Auto to be extremely low, down to a point where you can barely hear any navigation instructions. All the other apps sound fine on Android Auto, users say, so the error only impacts TomTom GO Navigation.
Worth knowing, however, is that TomTom GO Navigation uses a volume adjusting system that’s also implemented in other apps like Waze. As a result, the navigation volume can only be increased or decreased when the app speaks the directions, as otherwise, pressing the audio buttons controls the background audio (phone calls or playing music)
However, users who continue to struggle with the problem claim they feel ignored, especially if they paid for a subscription. We reached out to TomTom to find out if a fix has already been released and users are just misusing this feature.
