Android Auto Interface Goes Crazy After System Update

While most people out there rushed to install Android 12 on their devices thanks to the new features and the many improvements it includes, the experience on Android Auto isn’t exactly the smoothest after the update.
And it’s because Android 12 is causing all kinds of problems on Android Auto, from broken notifications to the car no longer recognizing the mobile device at all.
Now some users on Google’s support board have come across another totally awkward glitch seemingly caused by the switch to this new operating system version.
Installing Android 12 on a smartphone used to power Android Auto in a car causes the app’s interface to be completely messed up in a way that makes it impossible to use. As you can see in the photos here, the UI seems to be upscaled substantially, with gigantic buttons now eating up the entire screen estate.
Obviously, no workaround brings things back to normal, as reconnecting the mobile device, rebooting it, clearing the cache and the data are all ideas that produce no improvement.
At this point, it’s not exactly clear what’s causing the whole thing, but it looks like only a small number of users are impacted. Of course, nobody has a clue about who’s affected and who isn’t, as there doesn’t seem to be a pattern that could help track down the error.
The UI bug happens on various mobile devices, including Samsung and OPPO phones, as well as in different cars with different head units.
Google is yet to acknowledge the problem so far, so nobody knows for sure if the company is at least investigating these reports. But if Android 12 is indeed the culprit, then the only workaround is downgrading to the previous version of the operating system, and of course, this isn’t by any means a convenient method to restore Android Auto in the car.
