Google Maps Gets Another Feature That Makes Sense During These Awful Times

The global health issue is far from over, and while everybody is warning of an imminent third wave, tech companies and authorities across the world are working together to bring lives back to normal slowly.
In Australia, for example, Google and the Victorian government have joined forces to bring information as to how crowded public transportation currently is, all in an attempt to help commuters travel safely to work and back home.
For the time being, however, not all public transport is covered by the Google Maps update, but only trains. Still, according to a report, trams and buses could be added shortly as well.
Google Maps thus displays live passenger data collected by RideSpace, a service that’s already available for Australians since earlier this year. The platform rates trains from very quiet to very busy. Beginning this week, Google Maps displays the same information right within the app, thus making it more convenient for users to access it.
Google has been working around the clock on bringing such updates to its apps. Last year, Google Maps also received a feature to indicate the busyness level of shops and other locations across the world. The purpose was pretty much the same: to help people avoid crowded places.
Google Maps is currently the number one navigation app worldwide, and in addition to features aimed explicitly at cars, it also bundles walking and public transit directions. And given public transportation is covered in more regions across the world, Google Maps has become a valuable tool for daily commuters.
This is why such updates perfectly make sense, though this new data is only available in Australia for now. On the other hand, don’t be too surprised if similar updates go live in other regions of the world, especially in countries where the governments already have the necessary means to determine how crowded public transportation is in real-time.
For the time being, however, not all public transport is covered by the Google Maps update, but only trains. Still, according to a report, trams and buses could be added shortly as well.
Google Maps thus displays live passenger data collected by RideSpace, a service that’s already available for Australians since earlier this year. The platform rates trains from very quiet to very busy. Beginning this week, Google Maps displays the same information right within the app, thus making it more convenient for users to access it.
Google has been working around the clock on bringing such updates to its apps. Last year, Google Maps also received a feature to indicate the busyness level of shops and other locations across the world. The purpose was pretty much the same: to help people avoid crowded places.
Google Maps is currently the number one navigation app worldwide, and in addition to features aimed explicitly at cars, it also bundles walking and public transit directions. And given public transportation is covered in more regions across the world, Google Maps has become a valuable tool for daily commuters.
This is why such updates perfectly make sense, though this new data is only available in Australia for now. On the other hand, don’t be too surprised if similar updates go live in other regions of the world, especially in countries where the governments already have the necessary means to determine how crowded public transportation is in real-time.