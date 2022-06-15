Google Maps Built Into Cars Goes Crazy, That’s Why We Need Waze

Google Maps is the number one navigation app on Android Automotive, and even though some other alternatives have already launched on the platform, most people just stick with the native solution that comes pre-loaded with the car.
The Mountain View-based search giant refers to this version as Google Maps built into the car, as it’s pre-installed on Android Automotive and comes with deeper integration into vehicle functions. As a result, Google Maps can read more data from the car and act accordingly.
For example, the app can check the battery range, and if needed, it can suggest charging stations along the route to make sure the vehicle can reach the destination.
However, Google Maps doesn’t seem to be working flawlessly all the time.
Users on reddit reveal that the navigation app is now going crazy in their Polestar, as it keeps repeating the last session for no clear reason.
In other words, every time Google Maps launches, it automatically starts navigating to the previous destination configured by the user, even if the navigation was canceled before turning off the engine.
Someone says Google Maps also changed the navigation to the previous destination in the middle of the drive.
At this point, no fix is known to exist, and Google is yet to acknowledge the glitch, so you’d better not hold your breath for a solution.
But on the other hand, Google Maps misbehaving in the car is living proof Android Automotive users need more alternatives. Waze is one of the best navigation apps on the market, and while an Android Automotive version is currently in the work, no ETA is available as to when it could go live.
Waze would obviously feel at home on Android Automotive, given it’s a Google-owned app, therefore making it more convenient for users to turn to an alternative whenever something goes wrong with Google Maps.
