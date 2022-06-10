Not Much But More Than Nothing: Widespread Google Maps Bug Gets Google’s Attention

Long-time Android Auto users certainly know that many of the bugs that end up impacting Google’s app take a lot of time to be fixed, especially as the investigation of user reports appears to be a super-lengthy process overall.
The best example comes down to the glitches caused by the Android 12 update on Android Auto, as Google is yet to resolve all these problems even though a completely new version of its operating system is just around the corner.
As the world’s number one mobile navigation app, Google Maps is obviously used by millions of people on a daily basis. Including on Android Auto, that is, so every widespread bug can end up impacting quite a lot of people.
This is what seems to be happening right now, as Android Auto users have discovered that Google Maps always launches in the dark mode in their cars, regardless of the time of day or other settings.
Google Maps just seems to ignore everything else and load with the dark mode enabled by default, even though it should use the standard light mode
It’s easy to see why this is such a big problem for many people out there, so without a doubt, a full fix should be released as soon as possible.
But as said, such things take a lot of time to be resolved. But the good news is that a Community Specialist from Google has recently forwarded these user reports to the dev team, so in theory, they are being looked into as we speak.
This isn’t much but it’s more than nothing for a glitch that can potentially impact thousands of people out there.
Of course, it’s impossible to tell when a full fix could be released, but let’s just hope that Google isn’t going to need a whole year to resolve the bug this time.
