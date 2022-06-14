Google Maps Gets a Big Feature Copied from Waze

File this under the better late than never section, as Google Maps has started the rollout of toll prices when setting up the navigation to a new destination.
If you’ve only used Google Maps, you should probably know this feature has long been available in Waze, the other Google-owned navigation app also supporting both iPhone and Android. So bringing toll prices to Google Maps pretty much makes sense, though, for the time being, this feature will only be available in the United States, Japan, India, and Indonesia.
Google says it plans to bring it to more regions out there, but this takes time, mostly because the company is working with local authorities to make sure the information it shows to users is 100 percent accurate.
The way the toll estimates work is as straightforward as possible.
When setting up the navigation, you get to see the price you’ll have to pay for the entire route, with Google promising the information is as accurate as possible because it takes into account factors like the availability of a toll pass, the day of the week, and the time when you are expected to be crossing based on navigation estimates.
Needless to say, Google Maps will also provide users with additional controls, so if they want, avoiding toll roads is totally possible. This feature has long been available in Google Maps, and following the addition of the toll estimates, it could end up playing an even more important role in the experience with the app.
As compared to Waze, however, Google Maps can’t show the toll prices per each crossing, as you only see an estimate for the entire route. And given no truck navigation support is available, you can’t enable other vehicle types to see the toll prices for other categories.
At this point, an ETA as to when the toll prices could arrive in other regions is not available.
Google says it plans to bring it to more regions out there, but this takes time, mostly because the company is working with local authorities to make sure the information it shows to users is 100 percent accurate.
The way the toll estimates work is as straightforward as possible.
When setting up the navigation, you get to see the price you’ll have to pay for the entire route, with Google promising the information is as accurate as possible because it takes into account factors like the availability of a toll pass, the day of the week, and the time when you are expected to be crossing based on navigation estimates.
Needless to say, Google Maps will also provide users with additional controls, so if they want, avoiding toll roads is totally possible. This feature has long been available in Google Maps, and following the addition of the toll estimates, it could end up playing an even more important role in the experience with the app.
As compared to Waze, however, Google Maps can’t show the toll prices per each crossing, as you only see an estimate for the entire route. And given no truck navigation support is available, you can’t enable other vehicle types to see the toll prices for other categories.
At this point, an ETA as to when the toll prices could arrive in other regions is not available.