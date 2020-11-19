Google Fixes One of the Most Awkward (Yet Funny) Android Auto Bugs

Apple Wants to Make Siri on iPhone and CarPlay Feel More Like a Human Being

A new Android Auto version is expected in early November as the final update of the year, most likely with additional fixes for the bugs users have come across lately in their cars. Voice commands are undoubtedly one of the best features of Android Auto , as drivers can control their navigation, music, or phone calls hands-free and with zero distraction. But every once in a while, users actually come across various issues with Google Assistant in the car, and this makes turning to voice commands for hands-free interaction a thing to avoid.This is the case of a recent problem that users reported on the official Android Auto forums and which caused Google Assistant to f orget the name of their… wives Google Assistant thus can’t remember the name of the wife, and every time it’s requested to call her, it obviously fails. “Who is your wife?” Google Assistant then asks, sometimes causing awkward yet somewhat funny moments inside the car.According to users, this problem also affects other saved settings, and Google Assistant forgets the name of girlfriends and other relatives too.The good news is Google has finally figured out what’s happening and recently managed to resolve it with a software update. The company hasn’t specifically mentioned what version resolves the “wife problems” but you should install the newest Android Auto and Google app releases to get the fix.“Good news! After seeing this feedback along with other users, our team was able to implement a fix. Thank you for taking the time to let us know about your experience and we hope this helps,” a Google Assistant Community Manager announced today.Several users confirmed that the problem is gone after installing the most recent app updates.A new Android Auto version is expected in early November as the final update of the year, most likely with additional fixes for the bugs users have come across lately in their cars.