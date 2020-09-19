Android Auto Could Get You in Trouble, Forgets Who Is Your Wife

The experience with Android Auto depends on a lot of factors, including even how lucky you are, as something that works just fine right now could be entirely broken a minute later.
And users who rely on Google Assistant for doing things hands-free behind the wheel know this very well, there’s no doubt about it.
Especially because the assistant has suddenly started suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, as users complain that the names of their wives are no longer remembered.
In other words, if you turn to Google Assistant to send a message to your significant other using a command like “Hey Google, text my wife,” there’s a good chance you’ll end up being asked “Who is your wife?”. And even if you tell Google Assistant her name, one minute later when you try to do it again, you’ll notice that you’re stuck with the same question, simply because the assistant just forgets who is your wife.
According to users who turned to Google’s forums to report the bug, it all started happening earlier this month, so there’s a chance that a Google Assistant update is the one that caused the whole thing.
“Same here. I started by telling it to remember ‘so and so’ is my wife. It gave all the right responses. Next, I said, ‘Call my wife.’ ‘Who is your wife?’ Well, there was some cursing,” one user explains on Google’s forums.
Is there anything you can do about this bug? That’s hard to say.
If the culprit is indeed a recent Google Assistant update, then a possible workaround could be just downgrading the Google app to a previous version. The Google app is the one powering the Google Assistant experience both on your Android phone and on Android Auto, so if you install an older build, there’s a chance that the bug would no longer be there.
Google is yet to acknowledge this issue, so we still don’t know if a fix is coming.
Especially because the assistant has suddenly started suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, as users complain that the names of their wives are no longer remembered.
In other words, if you turn to Google Assistant to send a message to your significant other using a command like “Hey Google, text my wife,” there’s a good chance you’ll end up being asked “Who is your wife?”. And even if you tell Google Assistant her name, one minute later when you try to do it again, you’ll notice that you’re stuck with the same question, simply because the assistant just forgets who is your wife.
According to users who turned to Google’s forums to report the bug, it all started happening earlier this month, so there’s a chance that a Google Assistant update is the one that caused the whole thing.
“Same here. I started by telling it to remember ‘so and so’ is my wife. It gave all the right responses. Next, I said, ‘Call my wife.’ ‘Who is your wife?’ Well, there was some cursing,” one user explains on Google’s forums.
Is there anything you can do about this bug? That’s hard to say.
If the culprit is indeed a recent Google Assistant update, then a possible workaround could be just downgrading the Google app to a previous version. The Google app is the one powering the Google Assistant experience both on your Android phone and on Android Auto, so if you install an older build, there’s a chance that the bug would no longer be there.
Google is yet to acknowledge this issue, so we still don’t know if a fix is coming.