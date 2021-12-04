Google Announces a New Always-On Android Auto Button

Google seems to be very committed to improving Android Auto, not only with fixes to polish the things that were broken but also with new capabilities to further evolve the experience with the app.
In addition to the highly-anticipated dual-SIM support announced earlier this week, Google is also introducing a new button that many people are likely going to love.
It’s a media picks icon that’s being added to the Android Auto bottom bar, therefore letting users tap it no matter what app they’re running on the screen.
The always-on button was actually spotted for the first time earlier this year, but up to this point, Google has avoided publicly talking about it.
At first glance, the purpose of this button is as simple as it could be: it suggests media to listen to during every drive, including here not only songs but also podcasts and even news.
Google itself says the button is now widely available for Android Auto users, but on the other hand, it seems to be missing for some users out there. So most likely, the rollout is taking place in stages, which means it’ll probably take a few more days until all users can try out the media button on Android Auto.
In the meantime, Google says it’s working on more capabilities for Android Auto, including on a way to search for music faster in media apps. The company will introduce a new search icon in Android Auto specifically to make this process more straightforward.
“Coming soon, you’ll be able to use your voice to search for music faster in your media apps on Android Auto. Just tap the new search icon and say your favorite artist or song for easy listening,” the company said.
No ETA specifics for this feature have been provided but expect more information to surface once it goes live in the beta builds of Android Auto.
It’s a media picks icon that’s being added to the Android Auto bottom bar, therefore letting users tap it no matter what app they’re running on the screen.
The always-on button was actually spotted for the first time earlier this year, but up to this point, Google has avoided publicly talking about it.
At first glance, the purpose of this button is as simple as it could be: it suggests media to listen to during every drive, including here not only songs but also podcasts and even news.
Google itself says the button is now widely available for Android Auto users, but on the other hand, it seems to be missing for some users out there. So most likely, the rollout is taking place in stages, which means it’ll probably take a few more days until all users can try out the media button on Android Auto.
In the meantime, Google says it’s working on more capabilities for Android Auto, including on a way to search for music faster in media apps. The company will introduce a new search icon in Android Auto specifically to make this process more straightforward.
“Coming soon, you’ll be able to use your voice to search for music faster in your media apps on Android Auto. Just tap the new search icon and say your favorite artist or song for easy listening,” the company said.
No ETA specifics for this feature have been provided but expect more information to surface once it goes live in the beta builds of Android Auto.