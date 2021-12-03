4 Google Maps Driving Mode Gets Big Update as Android Auto for Phones Is Almost Gone

3 The Launch of Google Maps Driving Mode Comes with Bad News for Some Users

2 Google Maps Driving Mode Gets New Feature as the Death of Android Auto for Phones Is Near

1 Google Insisting on Google Maps Driving Mode as Android Auto for Phones Is MIA

Google Makes Its Android Auto for Phones Replacement Easier to Launch

Google is very committed to refining the car-optimized experience provided by its apps, so in addition to significant improvements coming to Android Auto users, it’s also working on polishing the new driving mode available on mobile devices. 17 photos



Originally powered by



Launching the driving mode, however, has so far been, well, less convenient for many users.



This is because Google required everybody to just say “Hey, Google, let’s drive” to have the driving mode launch on their mobile devices, and it goes without saying this wasn’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea.



Earlier this year, however, the search giant also introduced a dedicated option to have the driving mode automatically loaded when a Bluetooth connection to the vehicle’s speaker system was detected.



And now, Google is introducing the option that should have been there from the very beginning. The Google app has



There’s no manual way to create this shortcut. The Google app itself suggests adding a home screen icon for the driving mode when launching the app, so you need to wait for this notification to show up if you want to add it to your home screen.



Google hasn’t yet announced this change, so most likely, it’s still in the process of rolling it out to users out there. With the release of Android 12, Google decided to kill off Android Auto for phones and release an alternative solution known as the driving mode.Originally powered by Google Maps and now bundled with the Google Assistant, this driving mode comes pre-loaded with the new mobile operating system, and it’s essentially a modern successor to Android Auto for phones. It sports a similar UI, though with significant usability improvements, and supports pretty much the same capabilities, including making phone calls and listening to music.Launching the driving mode, however, has so far been, well, less convenient for many users.This is because Google required everybody to just say “Hey, Google, let’s drive” to have the driving mode launch on their mobile devices, and it goes without saying this wasn’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea.Earlier this year, however, the search giant also introduced a dedicated option to have the driving mode automatically loaded when a Bluetooth connection to the vehicle’s speaker system was detected.And now, Google is introducing the option that should have been there from the very beginning. The Google app has reportedly been updated with support for generating a home screen icon for the driving mode, which means users can just launch it with a simple tap on the screen.There’s no manual way to create this shortcut. The Google app itself suggests adding a home screen icon for the driving mode when launching the app, so you need to wait for this notification to show up if you want to add it to your home screen.Google hasn’t yet announced this change, so most likely, it’s still in the process of rolling it out to users out there.