Billionaire Sheikh Wants $126M for His Almost-New Superyacht, a Stunning Palace on Water

One of the benefits of being the billionaire owner of a luxury yacht building company, among other things, is that in case a customer suddenly backs out from a project, you can simply keep that gorgeous yacht for yourself. And, when you've had enough fun on your new extravagant toy, you can just sell it for an equally-extravagant price.
When speaking about Sheikhs, you can immediately picture some of the most opulent vehicles and properties, with the most intricate interior design. This is certainly true for Fahad Al-Athel, who reportedly owns an Embraer private jet, the stunning Elements superyacht, and a historic mansion in Boston, worth over $14 million at the time of the purchase.
But the luxury yacht's story is particularly interesting. As the founder of the Saudi Arabia-based Fal Holdings, Al-Athel also owns a high-end shipyard in Turkey called Yachtley, one of the Group’s companies. It seems that the opulent 262-feet (80 meters) superyacht was being built for a particular customer, who eventually didn’t want to go on with the purchase, so Al-Athel became the owner instead. Only two years later, the Sheikh’s superyacht is now looking for a new owner.
Elements boast one of the most spectacular interiors we’ve seen on a luxury ship. Designer Cristiano Gatto made it look like a real palace on water, using only the most expensive materials. Picture marble floors, adorned ceilings, crystal chandeliers, onyx wall panels, plus mother of fine pearl details, and you’ll get a taste of what this sumptuous vessel feels like.
Majestic in size as well, Elements can accommodate up to 24 guests, in 12 elegant cabins. The owner’s deck is designed as an apartment with two VIP suites, which include an office and a cinema room, and open up to a jacuzzi and a helipad that gives private access to a helicopter. A generous beach club, a state-of-the-art wellness area, and an elegant bar offer numerous entertainment options.
When it comes to a Sheikh’s superyacht, pricing can only be jaw-dropping. Whoever wants to feel like royalty while cruising in the most exotic places must be ready to spend over $126.5 million (€112 million).
