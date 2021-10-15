Google Insisting on Google Maps Driving Mode as Android Auto for Phones Is MIA

We’ve known for a while that Google was planning to discontinue Android Auto for phones and go on all-in on the new driving mode bundled with Google Maps and powered by Google Assistant, but the switch is now gaining pace, and the search giant itself is making a big deal out of it.
In addition to the banner that users see when launching Android Auto for phones on a mobile device where the app has already been discontinued (worth knowing is the app is still working for some people, as the transition apparently happens in waves), Google has also placed a big yellow warning on the official Android Auto support page to inform users about the change.
In other words, Google wants everybody to know that Android Auto for phones is being retired, so the migration to the new driving mode would go as smoothly as possible.
“If you’ve been using the Android Auto app on your phone screen, you’ll need to switch to Google Assistant’s driving mode, a new integrated driving experience. If your car is compatible with Android Auto, you can still connect directly to your car’s display. Learn about other ways Google is ready to make your drive better,” this message published by Google reads.
The Google Maps driving mode is clearly inspired by Android Auto for phones in the first place, but this doesn’t necessarily mean everybody is a big fan of the change.
Some users will still resist the migration, but given the mobile version of Android Auto is being retired completely and the app would just stop working, embracing the driving mode seems to be pretty much the only way to get a car-optimized experience when getting behind the wheel.
Of course, there’s always the option of switching to the fully-featured Android Auto, but this one requires a compatible head unit in the car.
