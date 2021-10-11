Top Google Maps Alternative Reveals Big Update on Android and Android Auto

While Google Maps is currently the preferred navigation app on both Android and iPhone, there are plenty of worthy alternatives out there, including some that come with a subscription specifically to provide users with premium capabilities in their cars.
In other words, if you don’t mind paying for a subscription, you should get all kinds of advanced features, including speed camera support, frequent map updates, and other goodies not available in the free version.
TomTom GO Navigation is one of these apps, as this Google Maps alternative can be yours with a $1.99 monthly subscription – you can also buy an annual plan for $12.99.
And of course, TomTom GO Navigation also works on Android Auto, but the more important thing is the application is getting frequent updates that further refine the experience both on phones and on the larger screens inside the car.
The most recent update it received, for example, includes big changes for everybody.
First and foremost, TomTom GO Navigation now comes with full support for Android 12, the new mobile operating system version announced by Google. In other words, once you update your Android device, TomTom’s software should feel just like home, so in theory, no compatibility bugs should be encountered.
Then, the app is getting a new default map style, as well as a simplified privacy screen. TomTom says it has also improved the subscriptions screen, making it more straightforward for everybody, while also introducing a series of other bug fixes and improvements to further refine the app both on the phone and on Android Auto.
The good news is this update also expands the availability of TomTom GO Navigation for users out there, as the application is now live in Turkey, Morocco, and Chile, in addition to all the regions where it was already up for download.
The latest version of the app is 3.3.14, and it requires at least Android 5.0 to install (keep in mind Android Auto needs at least Android 6.0).
