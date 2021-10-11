Highly Anticipated Android Auto Features Quietly Show Up in the Latest Update

5 Fixed Android Auto Voice Command Error Still a Nightmare for Many Users

Android Auto is getting a lot of updates these days, but this time, the one introducing a pair of highly anticipated settings is the latest beta build. 6 photos



First and foremost, there’s an option that allows you to start Android Auto and use it when the phone is locked. As Google itself explains, “access to your phone features will be available on the car screen while locked.”



The second option is something that many people will enjoy simply because it automates the running of Android Auto in their cars. This setting makes it possible to start Android Auto automatically every time or switch to a manual mode. In this case, users need to run the app themselves after connecting their phones to the head unit.



So who’s getting these new settings? Reddit user



Of course, with Google remaining tight-lipped on everything, there’s no guarantee they would show up anytime soon, and if the company sticks with a server-side switch to enable the two settings for users out there, it could take up to several months until everybody gets both.



On the other hand, while some people may rush to install the beta build and try out the new options, keep in mind that these releases come with an increased likelihood of bugs, so don’t be too surprised if something doesn’t work exactly as expected.



