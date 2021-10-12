Analog Astronauts Will Simulate Life on Mars Inside a Huge Desert Crater

Rally Of Morocco, the Ultimate Tuneup Event for the Dakar Rally - Is On Now

A six-member field crew dressed in spacesuits is venturing on a three-week mission inside a huge crater in Israeli's Negev desert to simulate conditions on Mars. During the mission, the team will conduct research on the mental and physical health of astronauts and will test rovers and drones. 8 photos



So far, the OeWF has organized 12 international expeditions in Mars-like locations such as Morocco's Northern Sahara, Utah, southern Spain, and Oman, as well as high altitude glacier missions.



The Amadee-20 is the organization's latest mission in which it will cooperate with the Israel Space Agency to conduct an integrated Mars analog field mission in the Ramon Crater, Negev desert. The 25-miles (40-kilometer) long and 1,640-foot (500-meter) deep site has a similar topography to that of the Red Planet and therefore makes it an ideal setting for simulating the Martian environment.



The expedition will be led by a team of six highly trained analog astronauts who will live and work in a



The team consisting of one woman and five men from Austria, Germany, Israel, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands will conduct more than 25 experiments that will help astronauts prepare for future Mars exploration missions. Two of the experiments are part of a



During lunar expeditions, the moon dust is the main cause of a multitude of health and technical difficulties. To help astronauts overcome these issues, the team will test different methods that can keep technical devices free of it. In addition, an ESA 3D printer will be examined to see if space-grade plastics can be created to facilitate scientific investigations in remote, harsh environments.



