Sony Launches a New Affordable Head Unit with Android Auto and CarPlay

The adoption of Android Auto and CarPlay is obviously on the rise, and it’s no wonder why. These systems make it a lot more convenient (and safer too!) to use navigation apps, handle phone calls, or listen to your favorite tunes behind the wheel, and since they come pre-loaded with the mobile phones in our pockets, the experience is as straightforward as it can be. 10 photos



In most cases, everything comes down to just getting a new aftermarket head unit, and if you’re a tech-savvy person and don’t need professional help for installation, the whole upgrade doesn’t cost more than a few hundred dollars.



Sony, for example, has recently launched another affordable AV receiver that makes a very good case for upgrading to Android Auto and CarPlay.



The essential feature package is therefore entirely there, and given this head unit only costs $299.99, it’s one of the most affordable ways to get Android Auto and CarPlay in your car.



Of course, only the wired mode is supported, but it’s not like this is a huge drawback anyway. Most people who use the two apps in the wireless mode end up plugging in their phones because they want an extra charge while driving, so at the end of the day, a cable is still required no matter what version of Android Auto and CarPlay is available in your vehicle.



