Golf 8 GTI Confirmed by VW USA, Sedans Expected to Stabilize

Cool cars are about the only thing VW USA does right consistently. And despite a lack of general interest in hatchbacks at the moment, the future of both the Mk8 Golf and the GTI version of that is secure in America.

So for him to talk about the GTI's future and describe it as "cool as hell" means something. They're working on a new generation of Golf, which will be unveiled in Europe at the end of the year. However, that doesn't necessarily have anything to do with the American market, which gets cars late or not at all.



The current Mk5 GTI, for example, has 245 PS in Europe right now, but only 230 PS (228-hp) in America. One has a 7-speed DSG, the other a 6-speed, while the manual handbrake is only fitted in America.



"We will be launching the Golf VIII, which will be the next-gen and it will have a GTI, so we’re 100 percent on board [with that model]. But right now the GTI is going to stay GTI. And the [eighth-gen version of that] will come, and it’s going to be as cool as hell," Keogh said.



We think that means they will launch the



On a different note, the CEO had a lot to say about EVs and sedans as well. Volkswagen is undersized as a brand in America right now, and the official hopes mainstream EVs and creative designs like the



