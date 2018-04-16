autoevolution
 

2018 Polo GTI vs. Golf GTI: a POV Drive Comparison

16 Apr 2018, 20:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Aren't the Polo GTI and Golf GTI completely different? Maybe in the past one was supposed to be the baby brother you couldn't take seriously and the other a modern classic. But Volkswagen saw it couldn't keep using inferior technology in the smaller car, so the all-new model has a 2-liter turbo engine, just like the Golf GTI.
3 photos
2018 Polo GTI vs. Golf GTI: a POV Video Comparison2018 Polo GTI vs. Golf GTI: a POV Video Comparison
Now, we're not suggesting the Polo is just as fast. It's got 200 HP to the Golf GTI's standard 230 HP, not to mention less torque. But if you put a manual Golf against a DSG Polo, some strange things might happen.

We're getting a little ahead of ourselves here. It's not a drag race, but a POV comparison we're dealing with. You can always see which car is the Polo because everything is red, including the dashboard.

Yeah, we think the Golf GTI dashboard looks dull in comparison. You can also have the smaller car with a digital panel, although the screen is about two inches shorter. Volkswagen fanatics will probably complain about the navigation in the Golf being way better. But honestly, how often do you look down there?

The Golf GTI received a facelift about a year ago. Pretty soon, there's going to be an all-new Golf, so that explains why it's starting to look dated.

Although both hatchbacks are underpinned by a platform called MQB, the one used by the Polo is smaller is called A0. That means no independent rear suspension, even though the cars weigh about the same. The list of available "toys" is surprisingly similar: self-parking, adaptive cruise control, adaptive suspension, LED lights and so on.

The price? Well, the smaller car starts at a reasonable €23,950 with a standard 5-door body and DSG gearbox. The Golf GTI is €30,425 with two fewer doors and one extra clutch pedal. Only 30 less horsepower? That sounds like 2-liter turbo bargain. Pretty soon, the manual Polo will be available for even less.

2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI Golf GTI facelift GTI Volkswagen POV drive
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 