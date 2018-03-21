Tesla Model S Humiliates Street Racing Porsche 911 and Mustang

More on this:

1 Tesla Model X Tricks 3rd Gen Chevrolet Camaro in Tug-of-War Battle

2 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate vs. Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo: Beautiful Race

3 Tesla Model 3 vs. McLaren 720S Drag Race Deserves a Tweet

4 2019 Jaguar I-PACE Jumps Straight in, Drag Races Two Tesla Model X

5 Tesla Model 3 Gets Down with the Bad Boys, Street Races Pontiac G8 GT