Godzilla Is Back! Nissan Launches the 2025 Nissan GT-R, It Might Be the Last

Godzilla is aging gracefully but is preparing to step off the stage. Nissan launches the 2025 GT-R with several interesting upgrades and annouces that production is limited and some orders might not be accepted.
The Nissan GT-R R35 is going down with a bang. The Japanese carmaker has just unveiled the 2025 model year. The sports car gets Nismo components for the T-Spec and Track Edition versions. Nissan also came up with a very interesting looking Blue Heaven interior for the Premium Edition, which is available for 15,587,000 yen on the Japanese market, translating to $105470.
There are also more affordable variants of the 2025 Nissan GT-R, with the entry-level starting at 14,443,000 yen, the equivalent of $97,729. At the opposite end of the lineup sits the range-topping GT-R Track Edition engineered by NISMO T-Spec, which can be ordered for 22,891,000, meaning $154,893.
No matter the spec or pricing, Nissan still credits the model with being capable of "pursuing the ultimate driving pleasure.”
Furthermore, the Premium Edition T-Spec and Track Edition versions are getting a mechanical upgrade as they receive Nismo Special Edition-sourced hardware. Weight-balanced piston rings, connecting rods, and crankshafts are part of the plan, specifically designed to reduce turbo lag and move the redline a bit higher.
An aluminum plaque located in the engine compartment shows the name of the one who built the car by hand. A gold-finished plate reveals the chassis number. However, there are no exterior upgrades for the 2025 model year, so we are still dealing with the design launched with the facelift last year.
The car comes in a limited run which fuels rumors about Nissan planning to retire the Godzilla soon. This means that what we are looking at might be the last GT-R of this generation, which has been on the market since 2007.
The 2025 model year is set to hit the showrooms across Japan in June. However, customers can already reserve the model in its home market. Those who are interested will have to hurry.
Nissan did not disclose the number of examples that it will build, just mentioned in a tiny footnote in the press release that it will be a limited production run. Yet unconfirmed rumors from the local media claim that Nissan will roll out 1,500 units, with 300 being Nismo-branded before the automaker discontinues the model.
The GT-R might return in 2030 as an electric sports car. But if Nissan retires the R35 generation in 2025, it means that there will be a five-year hiatus in which the Japanese carmaker will not have a pure-bred sports car in its lineup.
It would not be the first time the GT-R is temporarily out of sight. The model’s last hiatus was in 2021 and 2022.
