GM’s Tiniest, Cheapest Mini EV Loses Its Top, Is Even Cuter

Perhaps more surprising than the fact that dozens of people are crowding in an indoor space for the in-person 2021 Auto Shanghai event is that GM and its local partners have been able to make the Mini EV even cuter.
Last year, GM, SAIC, and Wuling introduced the Mini EV, an incredibly small and even more incredibly cheap electric EV that turned out to be the hottest EV of the year. With prices starting at $4,400, it’s a perfect solution for crowded cities, where traffic and parking range from bad to the worst.
With 27 horsepower and 62 lb-ft (85 Nm) of torque, the Mini EV is offered in three trim choices, with the cheapest promising an estimated range of 74 miles (120 km) per charge and the highest 106 miles (170 km). Reports at the time of the launch noted that designing the Mini EV took less than 12 months, with the focus being on delivering a small, extra affordable city car.
Now that city car is even cuter. Squee! At the 2021 Auto Shanghai, the Mini EV lost its top, turning into the Mini EV Cabrio. You can see that moment in the video below, along with an ad for the concept that ran in the local media. The gallery includes photos of the concept ahead of the release (renders) and pics from the auto event.
According to CNN, the Cabrio version brings a series of upgrades to the coupe version. The back seat has been turned into bench-style seating that can be folded for more cargo space in the trunk. The front end has been restyled, as has the rear, with a new LED taillight. A widescreen display unit takes up most of the dashboard, and there’s additional USB charging, Bluetooth, and reverse camera, and even an airbag for the driver.
Unconfirmed reports note that the Cabrio could be offered with an upgraded motor and battery pack that would deliver an estimated range of 124 miles (200 km) per charge. The Cabrio is expected to go into production soon, but no price range has been made public as of the time of press.
