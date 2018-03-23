autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

GMC Paints The Terrain and Acadia in Black, Calls Them Special Editions

23 Mar 2018, 13:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Don’t you just hate it when black exterior paint is all it takes for an automaker to describe a vehicle as a special edition? Adding insult to injury, just about every single maker in the industry does it, the newest example coming from GMC.
32 photos
2019 GMC Terrain Black Edition and 2019 GMC Acadia Black Edition2018 GMC Terrain interior2018 GMC Terrain Electronic Precision Shift2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2018 GMC Terrain2017 GMC Acadia2017 GMC Acadia2017 GMC Acadia2017 GMC Acadia2017 GMC Acadia2017 GMC Acadia2017 GMC Acadia2017 GMC Acadia2017 GMC Acadia2017 GMC Acadia
Enter the Black Edition of the Terrain and Acadia, both models offered for the 2019 model year. Available on the SLE and SLT trim levels of the Terrain and exclusive to the SLT in the case of the Acadia, the package is not restricted to black paint.

In addition to Ebony Twilight Metallic, customers can also opt for a handful of other exterior finishes. The Terrain Black Edition’s palette futher includes Summit White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, and Sedona Metallic. Moving on to the Acadia Black Edition, the larger of the two crossovers is also available in Summit White, White Frost Tricoat, Dark Sky Metallic, as well as Smokey Quartz Metallic.

What else is there worth mentioning? The package’s content includes 19- or 20-inch black wheels, darkened grille insert and surround, black exterior badging, black-painted mirrors caps and roof rails. Having said these, what’s so special about the Black Edition models of the Terrain and Acadia?

Duncan Aldred, the vice president of Global GMC, would like you to believe that the automaker gives the customer “more choices within the premium SUV segment to distinguish their vehicle and themselves.” But the truth of the matter is, the GMC brand couldn’t even bother to look up the definition of “special” in the dictionary.

In related news, the General Motors-controlled automaker saw its best sales in 12 years in 2017, complemented by strong demand in the first two months of 2018. Crossovers were up 19 percent in February, with the Terrain and Acadia up by 17 and 22 percent year-over-year, respectively. The biggest seller of the year has yet to arrive at dealers, namely the 2019 GMC Sierra.
2019 GMC Acadia Special Edition GMC Acadia SUV 2019 GMC Terrain crossover GMC Terrain
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
GMC models:
GMC Canyon Crew CabGMC Canyon Crew Cab Small PickupGMC TerrainGMC Terrain Medium SUVGMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVGMC TerrainGMC Terrain Medium SUVGMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVAll GMC models  
 
 