GMC Paints The Terrain and Acadia in Black, Calls Them Special Editions

Enter the Black Edition of the Terrain
and Acadia, both models offered for the 2019 model year. Available on the SLE and SLT trim levels of the Terrain and exclusive to the SLT in the case of the Acadia
, the package is not restricted to black paint.
In addition to Ebony Twilight Metallic, customers can also opt for a handful of other exterior finishes. The Terrain Black Edition’s palette futher includes Summit White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, and Sedona Metallic. Moving on to the Acadia Black Edition, the larger of the two crossovers is also available in Summit White, White Frost Tricoat, Dark Sky Metallic, as well as Smokey Quartz Metallic.
What else is there worth mentioning? The package’s content includes 19- or 20-inch black wheels, darkened grille insert and surround, black exterior badging, black-painted mirrors caps and roof rails. Having said these, what’s so special about the Black Edition models of the Terrain and Acadia?
Duncan Aldred, the vice president of Global GMC, would like you to believe that the automaker gives the customer “more choices within the premium SUV segment to distinguish their vehicle and themselves.”
But the truth of the matter is, the GMC
brand couldn’t even bother to look up the definition of “special”
in the dictionary.
In related news, the General Motors-controlled automaker saw its best sales in 12 years in 2017, complemented by strong demand in the first two months of 2018. Crossovers were up 19 percent in February, with the Terrain and Acadia up by 17 and 22 percent year-over-year, respectively. The biggest seller of the year has yet to arrive at dealers, namely the 2019 GMC Sierra
.