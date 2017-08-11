autoevolution

Renault Clio RS Gets Black Edition Pack, Looks Like Mini Darth Vader

11 Aug 2017, 19:50 UTC ·
by
The Renault Clio is a very popular and practical supermini that can also work as a small family car. However, it becomes evil once you add the letters "R" and "S" to its name. But now it's a full-on villain with the help of the Black Edition Pack, which turns it into Darth Vader's kid brother.
People say the old Clio RS was better, more honest. But if you're a 20-something who can afford a 200 horsepower Renault with F1-style flappy paddles and a 0 to 62 time of 6.7 seconds, things couldn't be better. Likewise, having black trim instead of chrome is desirable as heck.

So what is this Black Pack? Well, it's just been launched on both the regular model and the Trophy 220. It can create an entirely stealthy look if you order your car in black or give you some nice contrast with the other colors. Renault exemplified this with its popular shade of Liquid Yellow. But we'd imagine Pearl White is going to be just as popular because of the whole Stormtrooper thing.

On the regular 200 model, the Black Pack gives you a glossy dark finish for the 17-inch wheels, mirrors, side moldings (on the doors), handles, front blade and rear diffuser, together with a matching tailgate trim piece. All that will set you back £350 in Britain.

For the Clio RS Trophy, the only difference is that the wheels are bigger and the pack costs £200. However, there's a £2,500 price gap between the two, which is justified by the sticky Dunlop Sport Maxx RT tires for extra cornering agility, not to mention the superior engine tune.

Both Renault Clio RS Black Edition models are available now, priced from £20,645 on the road. There's no shortage of competitors though, such as the MINI Cooper S with its numerous customization options or the 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport with that ultra-expensive two-tone paint.
