GM Updating Super Cruise With New Features on Six 2022 Model Year Vehicles

General Motors will introduce new features for its Super Cruise driver-assistance system on six 2022 model year vehicles in Q1 of next year. Furthermore, the carmaker will also offer over-the-air updates for select 2021 model year cars equipped with Super Cruise.



Last but not least, Super Cruise-compatible roads will now be displayed in the in-vehicle navigation systems for cars equipped with the embedded Google Maps app. Drivers will also be shown routes available for hands-free driving during the route selection process.



These updates will be available on select Super Cruise-enabled 2022 models, such as the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Chevrolet Silverado,



“We’re excited to expand Super Cruise to even more new models with additional capabilities to provide our customers with even more opportunities to go hands-free. The additional Super Cruise-enabled vehicles and new features are an important step toward our goal of enabling hands-free driving 95% of the time and getting people more comfortable with letting go of the wheel,” said the system’s chief engineer, Mario Maiorana.



Buyers willing or forced to wait even longer will be glad to know that Super Cruise will be available on a total of 22 vehicles by the year 2023, including the EV SUV . Additional models with Super Cruise include the 2022 Cadillac XT6 and the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV.



